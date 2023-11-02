Penguins player Ryan Graves discusses the use of neck guards amid the tragedy of Nottingham Panthers player Adam Johnson.

The Pittsburgh Penguins are having a slow start to the 2023-24 season. The Penguins have a record of 3-6 and sit at the bottom of the Metropolitan Division. Defenseman Ryan Graves recently discussed the prospect of neck guard requirements amid the tragedy of former Nottingham Panthers player Adam Johnson.

Ryan Graves says there are plenty of close calls on the ice

Graves talked about trying out a neck guard after the Penguins' practice on Thursday:

“It's a fast game. It's getting faster every year that goes on. You kind of trust that guys can control their bodies and you don't want skates to get that high, but it happens…Everyone's had close calls,” the 28-year-old said, per Justin Guerriero.

Collisions are bound to happen when players are trying to intercept pucks and score on the ice. Although, as Graves said, players should control their bodies to prevent major accidents.

Graves' comments come amid the tragic death of Adam Johnson, who was struck in the throat during an EIHL contest by a Sheffield Steelers player. The 29-year-old was transported to a local Sheffield hospital but was later pronounced deceased.

Johnson used to play for the Penguins before participating in the EIHL. Sidney Crosby praised Johnson for his outstanding attitude as a teammate.

Of course, the NHL is contemplating implementing neck guards as a part of league policy after the incident. The EIHL has already taken the step to encourage players to use protective gear.

The guards may take time to get used to but are one precaution that can help prevent further tragedy on the ice.