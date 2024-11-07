ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Carolina Hurricanes look to continue their winning streak as they host the Pittsburgh Penguins. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Penguins-Hurricanes prediction and pick.

The Penguins come into the game sitting at 5-7-2 but have won just two of their last nine games overall. Last time out, they faced the New York Islanders. After a scoreless first period, Sidney Crosby broke the tie in the second. The Penguins would have a 3-1 lead in the third period, but the Islanders would tie it up. This would result in a shootout after a scoreless overtime, where the Islanders won the game.

Meanwhile, the Hurricanes are 9-2-0 on the year and have won seven straight games. Last time out, they faced the Philadelphia Flyers. They would be tied late in the game when Martin Necas scored with 31 seconds left in the game. The Hurricanes would add an empty net goal to win 6-4.

Here are the Penguins-Hurricanes NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Penguins-Hurricanes Odds

Pittsburgh Penguins: +1.5 (-120)

Moneyline: +210

Carolina Hurricanes: -1.5 (-102)

Moneyline: -260

Over: 6.5 (-105)

Under: 6.5 (-1115)

How To Watch Penguins vs Hurricanes

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Penguins Could Cover the Spread/Win

The top line for the Penguins is led by Sidney Crosby. Crosby led the team with 94 points last year, having 42 goals and 52 assists last year. Crosby has six goals and nine assists on the year so far. Crosby is joined on the top line by Evgeni Malkin and Rickard Rakell. Malkin leads the team in points this year, coming in with four goals and 12 assists for a total of 16 points. Further, he has a goal and four assists on the power play. Rakell is third on the team in points, coming in with six goals and five assists this year.

The Penguins also get strong production from the blue line in Erik Karlsson and Kris Letang. Karlsson had 11 goals and 45 assists last year. So far this year he has a goal and seven assists. Letang had 10 goals and 41 assists last year, and he has already scored twice with three assists this year. Finally, Matt Gryzelcyk has seven assists this year, with two on the power play, playing from the Blue Line.

Alex Nedeljkovic is expected to be in goal for the Penguins in this one. He is 2-2-2 on the year with a 2.76 goals-against average and a .900 save percentage. In his last start, he would give up three goals on 26 shots, taking the loss in a shootout. In his last five games, he has two wins, one loss, and two losses in a shootout.

Why the Hurricanes Could Cover the Spread/Win

Sebastian Aho leads the top line for the Carolina Hurricanes this year. He comes into the game with three goals and seven assists on the year, including four assists on the power play this year. Meanwhile, Andrei Svechnikov joins him on the top line. He has five goals and seven assists this year with three goals and two assists on the power play this year. Finally, Jack Roslovic has seven goals on the year from the top line.

Martin Necas has led the way for the Hurricanes this year, coming from the second line. He has seven goals and 13 assists on the year, including two goals and six assists on the power play. He is joined by Jesperi Kotkaniemi. Kotkaniemi has a goal and seven assists on the year from the second line. The Hurricanes also get solid production from the blue line. Shayne Gostisbehere has been solid this year, with four goals and five assists. Further, three of the goals and two of the assists have come on the power play this year.

Pytor Kochetkov is expected to be in goal for the Hurricanes in this one. He is 6-1-0 on the year with a 2.72 goals-against average and a .878 save percentage. In his last start, he allowed four goals on just 16 shots but took the win. That was his worst performance of the year.

Final Penguins-Hurricanes Prediction & Pick

The Penguins have struggled to score this year, sitting 19th in the NHL with just 2.93 goals per game on the season. For all the offensive struggles, they have been solid in odd-man situations, sitting tenth in the NHL on the power play and seventh on the penalty kill. Still, the defense has let them down, sitting 29th in the NHL allowing 3.71 goals per game. Now they face a Hurricanes team that is fourth in the NHL with 4.09 goals per game this year. Further, the Hurricanes are tied for third in goals-against per game, allowing just 2.46 goals per game this year. Expect more of the same from the hottest team in the NHL as the Hurricanes get the win.

Final Penguins-Hurricanes Prediction & Pick: Hurricanes -1.5 (-102)