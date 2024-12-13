ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Pittsburgh Penguins continue their road trip through Canada as they face the Ottawa Senators. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Penguins-Senators prediction and pick.

The Penguins come into the game at 13-14-4, which is seventh in the Metropolitan Division. They have won six of their last eight games overall, and in their last game, they faced the Montreal Canadiens. Nick Suzuki got the scoring opened with a goal in the first period, but Rickard Rakell would score on the power play to tie the game. Bryan Rust would score twice in the second period, to extend the lead. The Penguins would then score six goals in the third period as they won the game 9-2.

Meanwhile, the Ottawa Senators come into the game on Friday night at 13-13-2 on the year and have won three of their last four games overall. They are playing in the only game on Friday night as they visit the Carolina Hurricanes. After playing the Hurricanes they will travel home to host the Penguins.

Here are the Penguins-Senators NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Penguins-Senators Odds

Pittsburgh Penguins: +1.5 (-194)

Moneyline: +126

Ottawa Senators: -1.5 (+156)

Moneyline: -152

Over: 6.5 (-102)

Under: 6.5 (-120)

How To Watch Penguins vs Senators

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Why the Penguins Could Cover the Spread/Win

Sidney Crosby once again leads the top line for the Penguins. Crosby leads the team in points again this year, while also leading the team in assists. He has eight goals and 22 assists this year, with three goals and five assists on the power play. He is joined on the line by Rickard Rakell and Bryan Rust. Rakell leads the team in goals this year. He comes in with 13 goals and nine assists on the year, with three goals and three assists on the power play. Rust comes in with 12ine goals and eight assists this year, sitting fourth on the team in points.

Meanwhile, the second line is led by potential trade candidate Evgeni Malkin. He has six goals and 19 assists this year with a goal and six assists on the power play. Further, Erik Karlsson has been solid from the blue line. He is fifth on the team in points while having two goals and 17 assists this year. Finally, Michael Bunting has been solid this year, sitting sixth on the team in points, having seven goals and seven assists.

Tristan Jarry is expected to return to the goal for the Penguins in this one. He is 6-4-1 on the year with a 3.65 goals-against average and a .884 save percentage. Jarry was solid in his last start, stopping 21 of 23 shots. It was the fourth time in five games he has been above .900 in save percentage, and his fourth win in five games. With Linus Ullmark projected to start Thursday night, Anton Forsberg would be in goal for the Senators. He is 4-6-0 with a 2.95 goals-against average and a .889 save percentage. He has struggled as of late, losing four of five games, and allowing three or more goals in all of them.

Why the Senators Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Ottawa Senators top point scorer this year is Tim Stutzle. Stutzle leads the team in points and assists while playing on the second line. He has 10 goals and 26 assists on the year while having a goal and 13 assists on the power play. He is joined by Claude Giroux. Giroux comes in with seven goals and 11 assists on the year, fifth on the team in points on the year.

The top line features Drake Batherson. Batherson is second on the team in points this year, coming in with 12 goals and 20 assists on the season. Further, he has seven goals and nine assists on the power play. Brady Tkachuk joins him on the line. Tkachuk comes in with 14 goals and 17 assists on the year, with eight goals and five assists on the power play. Rounding out the line is trade candidate Josh Norris. Norris has scored 12 goals and added seven assists this year.

Final Penguins-Senators Prediction & Pick

The Senators come into this NHL game as the favorites in this one. While the Penguins struggle on defense, sitting 32nd in the NHL in goals-against per game, they have scored 3.03 goals per game this year. Still, the Senators are scoring 3.11 goals per game this year and are fifth on the power play. They do give up 3.07 goals per game and are expected to have their backup goaltender in for this one. Either team could get hot in the game and score plenty, so the best play on this one in on the total. Take the over.

Final Penguins-Senators Prediction & Pick: Over 6.5 (-102)