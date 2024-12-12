Josh Norris has long been considered a key piece of the Ottawa Senators' core, but in the midst of another difficult season in Canada's capital, the center could be on the trade block ahead of the March 7 deadline.

The Senators have already listed the player as a trade candidate this season, per several reports, including one from The Fourth Period's David Pagnotta on Wednesday.

“The Senators made some additional moves in the offseason, they insulated this roster, and it's still not up to snub,” said the hockey insider on a recent episode of TFP's The Latest. “So they're going to look at making some other types of moves. One player that has generated interest and has been a discussion point for the last little while is Josh Norris. He's 25 right now, he's got term on his contract, three more years I believe, and a decent cap hit for his capabilities.”

Pagnotta continued: “There's been some talk of [Thomas] Chabot's name being out there, even [Drake] Batherson, but it sounds like Norris may be the primary guy that they move in terms of their core to look at making a big impact shake up type of move.”

Norris is having a strong season after battling back from shoulder surgery; the 25-year-old is up to 12 goals and 19 points in 27 games. He's currently playing on the top line with captain Brady Tkachuk and Batherson, as well as the top powerplay unit.

Norris' best season came in 2021-22, when he recorded 55 points in 66 games. He hasn't gotten close to those numbers since, but at this pace, he's got a chance to set career highs. Playing just under 19 minutes per game and seeing ice on both sides of special teams, his trade value has certainly gone up.

The Oxford, Michigan native carries a hefty $7.95 million cap hit, and has five years left on his current contract. He won't have trade protection until the 2026-27 campaign.

It'll be interesting to see if GM Steve Staios does indeed shake up the core by trading Norris away ahead of the deadline. He'll be less likely to do that if the team keeps winning — like it did in convincing fashion against the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday night.

Josh Norris, Senators crushed Ducks on home ice

Batherson was the catalyst for the Sens on home ice on Wednesday, recording a natural hat trick — including his 100th NHL goal — and adding an assist in a 5-1 thumping of the lowly Ducks. Norris was involved in the offense as well, registering a powerplay assist in the triumph.

“The hardest thing in the NHL is trying to play consistently every night,” Batherson said afterwards, per NHL.com's Callum Fraser. “For me, it’s been a work in progress. This is my seventh year now and I’m trying to crack down on that and play a 200-foot game. I think when you’re playing good defensively, it leads to some offensive opportunities, and it seems to be going that way right now.”

It's unlikely that the Senators would trade Batherson the way he is playing right now, although Norris might not be long for Ottawa. The Sens have begun the year 13-13-2 and are currently two points back of a wildcard berth in the Eastern Conference.

The squad is back in action against the Hurricanes in Carolina on Friday night — the only game on the slate.