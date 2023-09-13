The Penn State football team will visit Illinois Saturday afternoon to kick off its Big Ten schedule. It will mark the eighth season in a row in which the Penn State football team has started Big Ten play on the road. It's an issue that Penn State officials are not happy about, but one that James Franklin has decided to have some fun with.

Penn State athletic director Patrick Kraft has complained about the fact that the Nittany Lions play their Big Ten opener away from home each year. In speaking with reporters, James Franklin joked that the school should ask to start its 2024 Big Ten schedule on the road and try “reverse psychology,” per Nittany Central.

“We go to Illinois, which is a tradition around here — opening on the road in the Big Ten,” James Franklin said. “We love it.”

The Penn State football team last opened its Big Ten schedule at home in the 2015 season. The Nittany Lions crushed Rutgers 28-3 in that contest. It was Franklin's second year as the Penn State football coach.

Last year, Penn State outlasted Purdue 35-31 in its first Big Ten game. Two seasons ago, they beat Wisconsin 16-10 on the road to kick off conference play.

No matter the location the Penn State-Illinois football game probably shouldn't be very competitive. The Nittany Lions are favored by two touchdowns on the road. Penn State has started its 2023 campaign by outscoring West Virginia and Delaware 101-22 for a 2-0 record.

Penn State is ranked No. 7 in the Week 3 AP Top 25 Poll. The Nittany Lions appear to be a legitimate national championship contender.