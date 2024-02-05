Penn State football got the nod of another great talent.

The Penn State Nittany Lions have recently scored a nice win on the recruitment front after four-star prospect Alex Tatsch decided to commit to Penn State football. The linebacker who's part of the 2025 recruiting class of the school, announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions through a post on X.

“I want to give my sincere thanks to my parents, family, and friends for their unwavering love and support. I'm equally grateful to my coaches, teammates, and the community that has been an important part of this journey. Today, I proudly announce my commitment to Penn State University. #WEARE”

Tatsch revealed the good news for Penn State football days after Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin visited Latrobe High School, arriving at the school in style, per Brad Everett of the Union Progress.

” The commitment came two days after Franklin visited Tatsch at Latrobe High School. Franklin, as he has been known to occasionally do when recruiting, traveled to Latrobe via helicopter and landed on the school’s football field.”

Penn State can feel lucky that they got Tatsch's nod to play for the school amid a plethora of other programs extending offers to the 6-2, 213-pound linebacker. The Kentucky Wildcats, Boston College Eagles, Duke Blue Devils, Michigan State Spartans, Syracuse Orange, and Wisconsin Badgers were among the others who put an offer on the table for the Pennsylvania native.

At the time of this writing, Penn State football has a total of nine commits for 2025, including five four-stars and three three-stars, per 247 Sports.