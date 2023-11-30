The Penn State Nittany Lions are hiring former Kansas football offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki after Mike Yurcich's departure.

Penn State is on a mission to improve its offense after it struggled against top-ranked football opponents during the 2023-24 season. Head coach James Franklin and the Nittany Lions have been searching for a new offensive coordinator after the program parted ways with Mike Yurcich. Now, PSU sets its eyes on former Kansas football OC Andy Kotelnicki.

The Nittany Lions make a splash to improve their offensive strategy

After spending three years with Kansas, Kotelnicki is set to become Penn State's next offensive coordinator, per Bruce Feldman. The former Jayhawks OC helped the team achieve a regular season record of 8-4 in the Big 12 Conference.

Kansas quarterbacks Jalon Daniels and Jason Bean saw great success under the leadership of Andy Kotelnicki. Hopefully, Kotelnicki can replicate similar or better success with the playmakers of Penn State's offense.

The Nittany Lions are in a prime position for an offensive retool. During the regular season, Penn State failed to outscore two Big 10 teams that have given them problems for years. PSU's two lone losses came from Ohio State and Michigan.

Analysts and fans debated who the best team in the Big 10 was for the entirety of the regular season. Penn State was no slouch in the conversation. The team boasted one of the top defenses in the country. However, their conference foes top them in offensive prowess.

James Franklin understands his team's need to get over the hump, and Andy Kotelnicki will help the Nittany Lions do that. Sophomore QB Drew Allar had an impressive year. Now, he and PSU offense will look to build momentum as they prepare for Bowl season and the 2024 season.