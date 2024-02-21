Carl Nassib could be returning to Penn State.

Carl Nassib played for the Penn State football team from 2013-2015. While he was with the Nittany Lions, he racked up 64 total tackles as a defensive end, 17.5 sacks, one interception and one forced fumble. Nassib had a great career for Penn State, and he ended up being an All-American. Nassib played in the NFL until 2022, but now that his playing days are over, he wants to be on the Board of Trustees for the Nittany Lions.

Penn State currently has two alums that were All-American athletes for the Nittany Lions, and Carl Nassib is trying to join that group and become the third. The former Penn State football player is in the running, and he announced it via email. He laid out what his focuses are, and they are as follows:

“Financial stability for all students“, “Empowering PSU students and alumni to achieve their greatest potential”,”Improving Penn State's school ranking nationally”, “Supporting Penn State Athletics in the new era of the Big Ten,” Nassib said, according to an article from Sports Illustrated.

After Nassib was done playing football at Penn State, he was drafted in the third round of the NFL Draft to the Cleveland Browns. He played for the Browns for two seasons, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for three seasons and the Las Vegas Raiders for two seasons.

In his NFL career, Nassib racked up 128 tackles, 25.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and one interception. Now, his football career is over, and he wants to go help out the place that gave him his start, Penn State.