James Franklin landed another recruit in his stellar 2025 class.

Penn State football's highly touted 2025 recruiting class has another commit.

Three-star wide receiver prospect Lyrick Samuel announced his commitment Monday on Twitter.

“I will like to thank every program that has taken the time to show an interest in me. After deep consideration and conversations with my family I have decided that I will be committing to Penn State University #WeARE,” Samuel posted.

— Lyrick Samuel (@IamLyrickSamuel) February 20, 2024

Samuel, a 6-foot-3.5-inch junior at Erasmus Hall in Brooklyn, caught 27 passes for 693 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2023. Both 247Sports and Rivals list him as a three-star recruit and the second-best prospect in the state of New York.

Before committing to Penn State, Samuel also received offers from Michigan State, Rutgers, West Virginia, and Syracuse. However, he had not made visits to any schools other than Penn State and Rutgers, which he visited seven and four times, respectively, according to Rivals.

The 12th commit of the Nittany Lions' 2025 class, Samuel joins the likes of linebacker DJ McClary, tight end Brady O'Hara, and running back Kiandrea Barker. Penn State's 2025 class currently ranks fifth nationally, according to 247Sports, only behind first-ranked Notre Dame, LSU, Clemson, and Big Ten rival Ohio State. In 2024, the Nittany Lions' recruiting class ranked 14th in the country.

Despite leading Penn State to a 10-win season and a New Year's Six bowl game, head coach James Franklin has received increasingly louder criticism for failing to get the Nittany Lions program back to being a national title contender. In his 10 seasons as the coach in Happy Valley, Franklin has led Penn State to five 10-or-more-win seasons, two Rose Bowls, and one Big Ten championship.

Despite his relative success, Franklin has failed to beat his two biggest annual opponents: Ohio State and Michigan. He and Penn State are a combined 4-16 against the Buckeyes and Wolverines, and they have lost seven straight to Ohio State, the longest streak in the rivalry.

Fortunately for Penn State, though, Michigan is not on the schedule and Ohio State will be visiting Happy Valley in 2024. The Nittany Lions open the season on Aug. 31 at West Virginia.