Arguably the biggest game of the weekend is Penn State hosting Ohio State. It is a battle of two top-five teams and two heavyweights in the Big Ten Conference. Penn State has yet to lose, and Ohio State's only loss came on the road against Oregon in a 32-31 thriller. However, the biggest question was the status of Penn State quarterback Drew Allar, who suffered an injury in the game against Wisconsin.

All week, James Franklin had yet to announce whether Allar would start or not. On Friday, it was reported that Allar is “expected” to play against Ohio State, per Pete Nakos of On3.

‘Penn State quarterback Drew Allar is expected to play Saturday against Ohio State, multiple sources tell @On3sports. He was injured in last week's game against Wisconsin but has participated in practice this week.'

Allar sustained a leg injury in the previous matchup against Wisconsin. After he left the game, it was Beau Pribula who stepped in and threw for 98 yards with a touchdown in the 28-13 win in Madison.

Still, the status of Allar was a key talking point all weel long for Penn State. On the year, Allar has thrown for 1,640 yards with 12 touchdowns and just four interceptions, with three of those coming in the overtime win over USC.

FOX Big Noon Kickoff and ESPN's College GameDay are set to be on hand in Happy Valley for this showdown. Moreover, a Penn State win would keep them undefeated in the season and in Big Ten play. Oregon and Indiana are the other Big Ten teams who are undefeated entering Week 10, so it's a tight race at the top of the conference with just a handful of games remaining.

After this weekend, Penn State finishes the regular season against Washington, Purdue, Minnesota, and Maryland, so a victory over Ohio State would give them a great chance of finishing the year with zero losses.