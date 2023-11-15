Penn State football fans aren't happy after the loss to Michigan, and James Franklins had a message for them.

Back in 2o16, James Franklin and Penn State football upset Ohio State on a late blocked field goal returned for a touchdown, and because of that win, the Nittany Lions won the Big Ten championship. Ever since that season, the Nittany Lions have trying to replicate that success, but they haven't been able to get over the Ohio State/Michigan football hump. For example, Penn State went 11-2 last year with a win in the Rose Bowl, but the two losses were against Michigan and Ohio State. That was a great year, but Nittany Lions fans are ready to take the next step, and they thought this season could be the year.

This season started off just like last. Penn State football rattled off six straight wins and came into their matchup with Ohio State ranked #7 in the country and undefeated. The Nittany Lions put up a decent fight, but they weren't able to get it done against the Buckeyes. However, hope was not lost. If Penn State could take down Michigan, they would still have a shot at going to the Big Ten title game and College Football Playoff.

Michigan and Penn State went to battle on Saturday, and it was the Wolverines that came out on top. To put salt in the wound, Michigan did it without Jim Harbaugh, and they also didn't attempt a pass after the 7:30 mark of the second quarter. After the loss, Penn State fans were not happy, and James Franklin has a message for those fans.

“I think what I talked about in the past, in 2016, as you guys know, we came here at a tough time, a challenging time,” James Franklin said, according to an article from Basic Blues Nation. “I think that was literally our first year off the sanctions and back to full scholarships, so that was a different time. I’m much more, is the word callused, at this stage of my career, thicker skin between you guys and my wife that I don’t really get into those types of things. I control the things I can control. Not those other things.”

There's no question that this Penn State program is in a better spot than it was when Franklin arrived, but fans still want more, and Franklin does know that they need to perform against those tops teams.

“At the end of the day, we need to play well, and we need to play well against our toughest opponents,” Franklin continued. “That’s the reality of it. We embrace that. That’s why you come to a place like Penn State as a coach, as a player. And we understand what comes with that, the positives and the challenges. You embrace it, or you don’t come to a place like Penn State. I think me saying something here is one thing. At the end of the day, it’s about actions, and it’s about production,” he later reiterated. “It’s about playing well. We have lost to two of the best teams in college football, who also happen to be in the same side of our conference. We understand that. We recognize that. So, I get it. Me sitting here saying things is fine, but I think at the end of the day, it’s about actions.”

This isn't the year that Penn State football is going to take the next stop, but Franklin is still confident that the Nittany Lions are in good shape moving forward.

“I also believe we’re better positioned now, like I’ve talked to you guys about before, than ever before, based on the alignment we have for the first time,” Franklin said. “I think I said that to you guys this summer. I think that is probably the reason I’m as hopeful and excited as I have ever been, and I’ve also stated that before. But it’s not like these people get in those positions and six months later snap their fingers and things are fixed or moving. It takes time. It takes time. I think we’re in a position to do that.”

Penn State will close the year with games against Rutgers and Michigan State, so they will likely finish the regular season 10-2 again. The Nittany Lions will probably go to another great bowl game, but again, these fans want more.