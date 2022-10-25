Penn State football head coach James Franklin and Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh have engaged in a war of words of sorts over a halftime scuffle that occurred in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium during the latter team’s 41-17 win over the Nittany Lions last week. Franklin took exception to the tunnel at the Wolverines’ stadium, suggesting there should be actions taken to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future.

Harbaugh then put the Nittany Lions coach on blast, accusing him of “whining” and being the “ringleader.”

On Tuesday, Franklin was asked about Harbaugh’s fiery comments. The Penn State football coach channeled his inner Bill Belichick, per Tyler Donohue of 247 Sports.

James Franklin was asked if he wanted to respond to Jim Harbaugh’s comments. The Penn State football head coach said “No I don’t. Nope… Ohio State.”

Now that’s a Bill Belichick-like answer if I’ve ever heard one! The Nittany Lions head coach has shades of the New England Patriots longtime leader, who simply answered reporters’ questions with ‘Seattle’ when he didn’t want to provide an actual answer to their probing queries.

Somewhere, Belichick is smiling, because James Franklin had the perfect redirect when reporters attempted to get another back-and-forth between he and the Michigan football coach.

It’s probably for the best that the Penn State football coach didn’t further engage Harbaugh, especially given that his team didn’t put forth the best showing against the Wolverines.

Besides, the Nittany Lions can’t afford to get sidetracked this week. They must keep their focus on their upcoming Big Ten clash against the mighty Ohio State Buckeyes.