Penn State football coach James Franklin is saluting the fans of his team. Franklin says the Penn State fans played a key role in the team's victory over Illinois on Saturday.

“That was a phenomenal environment,” Franklin said, per the Associated Press. “We thought the fans had seven impacts on the game, whether it was timeouts, false starts, penalties or bad snaps.”

The Nittany Lions defeated Illinois football, 21-7, to remain undefeated on the season. It was a key victory for Penn State, as the team handed Illinois their first loss of the year. It was also the first conference victory of the season for the Nittany Lions, who gained some confidence back after struggling earlier this year to beat Bowling Green.

Penn State football faces pressure to go to the College Football Playoff

The Nittany Lions find themselves again in a season of promise. Penn State is ranked in the top 10 in the country, holding a 4-0 record after defeating Illinois.

Franklin and his program face pressure to win the Big Ten Conference this season. The coach hasn't won the league since 2016, and the Nittany Lions have had to watch Ohio State and Michigan pass them by year after year in the conference standings. Penn State fans want the team to reach the College Football Playoff, which hasn't happened.

Penn State football has the tools on offense this season to get the job done. The team has a pair of experienced rushers in Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen. Both of them had solid games against Illinois. Singleton gained 102 yards and a touchdown, while Allen added 94 yards and a score.

Penn State fans definitely played a role in the game. Illinois committed several penalties that stalled drives, including five pre-snap penalties. The team also missed a field goal attempt due to a penalty that forced them to retry the kick. The Nittany Lions defense held Illinois scoreless in the second half.

“Some moments that we could’ve capitalized on just didn’t happen,” Illinois coach Bret Bielema said. “You can’t beat the No. 9 team in the country having a first and goal at the 2 and come away with zero points. It doesn’t add up.”

Penn State next takes on UCLA on Saturday. The Nittany Lions are 1-0 in the Big Ten.