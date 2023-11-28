Penn State is being heavily considered to go to the Peach Bowl this year. The Nittany Lions finished the regular season with a 10-2 record.

The Penn State football team didn't get to the Big Ten Championship game this season, but the Nittany Lions may still get a nice consolation prize. The Peach Bowl is eyeing the Nittany Lions as one of the teams to invite to play the game this season, per Fox43 News. The Peach Bowl is considered one of the New Year's Six, a slate of deeply respected bowl games.

Penn State had another strong season this year, finishing the regular season 10-2 with quality wins over Iowa, West Virginia and Maryland. The team found a solid starting quarterback in highly prized gunslinger Drew Allar, who threw for 23 touchdowns this season with only one interception. Allar threw for a total of 2,336 yards.

Despite that success, Penn State lost to the two teams it so desperately wants to beat: Michigan and Ohio State. Penn State remains a step behind those two schools, and is therefore once again denied a chance to get to the College Football Playoff. Penn State coach James Franklin is a woeful 4-16 against Ohio State and Michigan in his tenure in State College.

But a trip to the Peach Bowl could help assuage some of that pain. The game is played in Atlanta, and some projections have Penn State playing either Missouri from the SEC or Tulane from the AAC, per Fox43. Franklin has won 4 bowl games as a head coach at Penn State, including last year's Rose Bowl over Utah.

The Peach Bowl is scheduled for Dec. 30 at noon Eastern. Michigan is playing Iowa in the Big Ten championship on Saturday.