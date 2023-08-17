Nicholas Singleton had a big freshman year for Penn State football in 2022. He got 156 carries and rushed for 1,061 yards, 12 touchdowns and averaged 6.8 YPC. As a true freshman. That is extremely impressive, and he is expected to be one of the best running backs in the country this season. His superb play from last season with Penn State earned him Big Ten Freshman of the Year honors, and it has also helped him out a lot in the NIL world. His latest NIL deal is with Rhoback, an activewear clothing brand.

Rhoback has brought a few college football athletes on as ambassadors lately. Not only do they have Nicholas Singleton from Penn State football, but they have Clemson football quarterback Cade Clubnik and also Alabama football QB Jalen Milroe.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I couldn’t be more excited to join forces with Rhoback as my official apparel sponsor and as a leading face of Rhoback U,” Singleton said in a statement regarding the deal. “Rhoback consistently produces top-tier products and sets new standards with their content creation. Their energy and enthusiasm resonates so much with me, and I’m eager to unveil our exciting plans for this season within the Penn State community. Being a part of one of the most rapidly advancing activewear brands is huge, and I am fired up to be on the team.”

It's great to see Singleton's success on the field translate to success in the NIL realm. With a full off-season under his belt after his terrific season, he is poised to continue that on-field success, and likely land more big NIL deals along the way.