Penn State football alumnus and current Panthers running back Miles Sanders may have the secret formula for his alma mater to make the College Football Playoff. Penn State football has never been to college football's prestigious postseason tournament, coming closest in 2016 when they had one loss on the season and the Ohio State Buckeyes got the nod.

The talented running back Sanders recently had a strange Andy Dalton Hall-of-Fame take that had social media buzzing. He addressed his offseason exit from the Eagles in a fiery take as well.

Penn State football won national championships in 1982 and 1986. The team has won four Big Ten titles since entering the league in 1993.

Can the 2023 team be the first to break the spell? According to Sanders, they have a chance, but it all comes down to getting wins against both Michigan and Ohio State. Penn State football last accomplished that feat in 2008.

The current Panthers running back Sanders also said he believes the Nittany Lions must rely on their running back duo of Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen. An explosive and talented backfield duo, the combination of Singleton and Allen could be the elusive recipe to bring home a Big Ten title and trip to the Playoff, Sanders said Sunday.

Asked Miles Sanders about Penn State’s chances for 2023. Unsurprisingly, he’s a fan of running backs Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen. pic.twitter.com/sndWriBmVy — Joe Smeltzer (@joesmeltzer775) July 16, 2023

The Penn State alumnus Sanders had 1,269 yards and 11 touchdowns for the Super Bowl participant Eagles last season. He was selected with the 53rd pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

The former Penn State football running back caught 20 balls for 78 yards in 2022 with Philadelphia, and could become a key target for Young in the passing game this season.

Sanders signed with the Panthers after four seasons in the City of Brotherly Love and figures to become a key cog of the team's offense alongside number one overall pick Bryce Young, formerly of the Alabama Crimson Tide. The QB has been seen putting in extra time with Panthers teammates.

The Panthers open the season on September 10 against the Atlanta Falcons.