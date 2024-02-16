Big changes are ahead of Abdul Carter.

Coach James Franklin has a lot to figure out when it comes to the Penn State football defense. With Chop Robinson and Asida Isaac declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft, a huge void in the Nittany Lions' linebacker corps. One person was ready to make the big move and step up for the team. He goes by the name of Abdul Carter.

James Franklin has officially assigned Abdul Carter as one of the Penn State football program's defensive ends, per Rivals. He will start making adjustments throughout the offseason as he used to be part of the Nittany Lions' linebackers for two seasons.

Carter may already have the skills to replace Chop Robinson and Asida Isaac. Throughout his first two seasons, he notched 105 tackles for the Penn State football program, 16 of which were also tackles for loss. Not to mention, his eyes and tempers flare up when he sees an opening towards an opposing quarterback. This has gotten him 11 sacks which shifts the momentum towards his team all of the time.

One of the main concerns about his move is the number he chooses to play under. Carter wears the number 11 on his jersey. The Penn State football squad usually reserves that for the top linebacker of the team. It is largely due to their culture of keeping ‘ST1X C1TY' alive. However, he might not need to switch up if he starts proving himself before the season starts.

Will this junior be able to make the transition work in his favor?