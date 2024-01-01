Where will he land next?

The Ohio State Buckeyes are losing one of their top 2023 recruits, wide receiver Bryson Rodgers, to the college football transfer portal. Rodgers, who ranked as a four-star recruit by Ohio State football in 2023, will be testing the waters of the NCAA's version of free agency, per Hayes Fawcett of On3.

“BREAKING: Ohio State WR Bryson Rodgers plans to enter the Transfer Portal, he tells @on3sports. The 6’2 185 WR from Tampa, FL will have 4 years of eligibility remaining. Was ranked as a 4-Star Recruit in ‘23.”

Rodgers did not see any time on the field during his first — and only — year with Ohio State football. Despite the lack of playing time in his freshman season, there should be ample interest in him, considering the potential he carried into college coming out of high school in Florida.

Before initially committing to play for Ohio State football, Rodgers fielded several offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Texas Longhorns, Auburn Tigers, Michigan Wolverines, Miami Hurricanes, Washington Huskies, South Carolina Gamecocks, Florida State Seminoles, and the Iowa State Cyclones to name some.

Even though they are losing Rodgers to the transfer portal, the Buckeyes shouldn't worry much about the depth of their receiving corps. They have great talents coming in for the 2024 campaign, including four-star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith and Mylan Graham. Ohio State also has a total of 21 commits for 2024 to date, composed of five five-stars, 12 four-stars, and three three-stars.

Ohio State finished the 2023 season ranked 39th in the nation with 261.6 passing yards per game and 35th with 30.2 points per contest.