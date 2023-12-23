Will Ethan Grunkemeyer play his freshman year?

Penn State football secured quarterback prospect Ethan Grunkemeyer earlier this week for the class of 2024. The four-star recruit will join the Nittany Lions next year, but the question is now if he will play during his first year at Penn State.

The Nittany Lions of course already have quarterback Drew Allar, who will be entering his third year. Allar had an overall great season for Penn State football, posting a 10-2 record while completing 61.3% of his passes for 2,336 yards with 23 touchdowns and one interception. However, coach James Franklin isn't ruling out the possibility of Grunkemeyer playing his freshman year.

“I think that’s hard to say,” Franklin said when asked if Grunkemeyer will play in 2024. “We recruited Ethan because we’ve seen over time that he’s got a chance to be a really talented player in the Big Ten and nationally. He’s proved that, over his entire career, and really over the last year and a half. He’s really taken it to a different level. His high school, and his high school coach, did a phenomenal job with him. His quarterback trainer, as you know now, we’ve got history with him. He’s done a great job with him, as well. His family has done a great job. This kid’s wired right. He’s been raised right. Discipline and structure. His high school, discipline and structure and his home,” via On 3 Sports.

Franklin has a ton of faith in Grunkemeyer, but also thinks it's invaluable for a quarterback to sit for a year. Before he became the starter, Allar sat behind Sean Clifford during his freshman year, which Franklin as a huge reason Allar had the success he did this season.

“I think there’s a reason why Drew [Allar] threw 23 touchdowns, whatever that number was this year. I think being able to sit behind Sean [Clifford] and learn behind Sean was valuable. … I think more times than not, there’s value in that,” Franklin said. “Now does that mean he won’t have a chance to come in and compete? No, we want him to come in and compete. We want all out guys to come in and compete.”