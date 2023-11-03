We're here to share our college football odds series, make a Penn State-Maryland prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Penn State Nittany Lions will face off with the Maryland Terrapins for some college football action this weekend. We're here to share our college football odds series, make a Penn State-Maryland prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

Penn State defeated Indiana 33-24 last weekend. Initially, it was 17-14 Penn State at halftime. The Nittany Lions pulled away in the fourth quarter and held on. Significantly, Drew Allar went 20 for 31 with 210 yards passing with three touchdowns and one interception. Kaytron Allen rushed 18 times for 81 yards. Also, Nicholas Singleton rushed 15 times for 50 yards and a touchdown while catching five passes for 31 yards. Keandre Lambert-Smith had six catches for 96 yards and a touchdown. Overall, Penn State went 7 for 18 on third down. The defense also forced two turnovers while also generating three sacks. Likewise, the team combined for six penalties.

Maryland lost 33-27 to Northwestern last weekend. Initially, it was 14-14 after the first quarter. It was 24-17 Northwestern at halftime. Significantly, Taulia Tagovailoa went 30 for 47 with 247 yards passing with three touchdowns and one interception. Colby McDonald rushed five times for 43 yards. Additionally, Jeshaun Jones had nine receptions for 78 yards and one touchdown. Tai Felton had four catches for 44 yards and one score. Overall, Maryland went 6 for 15 on third down, and the offense committed two turnovers while allowing six sacks. Maryland also committed six penalties.

Penn State leads the all-time series 42-3-1. Moreover, they have won two in a row. Penn State won the last game 30-0 in 2021. Additionally, they also won 31-14 in the game prior to that.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Penn State-Maryland Odds

Penn State: -8.5 (-115)

Maryland: +8.5 (-105)

Over: 49.5 (-110)

Under: 49.5 (-110)

How to Watch Penn State vs. Maryland Week 10

Time: 3:30 PM ET/12:30 PM PT

TV: FOX Sports

Why Penn State Will Cover The Spread

Penn State is the favorite here, and for good reason. Ultimately, they are 7-1 and attempting to play themselves into a great bowl game. The playoffs are probably not in the cards. Yet, they can still secure a great game.

Allar passed for 1,655 yards, 16 touchdowns, and one interception. Meanwhile, Allen has rushed 105 times for 482 yards and three touchdowns. Singleton has added 113 rushes for 460 yards and seven touchdowns while also catching 19 passes for 148 yards and a score. Likewise, Lambert-Smith has 43 receptions for 550 yards and four touchdowns. Theo Johnson has 18 catches for 214 yards and three touchdowns. Additionally, Tyler Warren has 19 receptions for 165 yards and five touchdowns.

The defense has been rock solid. Now, they look to continue playing at an elite level. Jaylen Reed has 20 solo tackles, one sack, and one interception. Also, Adisa Isaac has 10 solo tackles and 5.5 sacks. Chop Robinson has added six solo tackles and three sacks. Likewise, Daequan Hardy has added eight solo tackles, one sack, and two interceptions.

Penn State will cover the spread if Allar can get hot and find his open receivers. Then, the defense must find a way to keep staying hot.

WhyMaryland Will Cover The Spread

Maryland is not a bad team. No, they are 5-3. But that doesn't mean they can beat Penn State by playing badly. Instead, they need their playmakers to do their job and execute. It starts with the quarterback.

Tagovailoa has passed for 2,220 yards, 19 touchdowns, and six interceptions. Moreover, he has also rushed 45 times for 84 yards and four scores. Roman Hemby has rushed 88 times for 441 yards and four touchdowns. Meanwhile, McDonald has rushed 37 times for 264 yards and two scores. Jones has 36 receptions for 496 yards and three touchdowns. Moreover, Kaden Prather has 30 catches for 426 yards and five touchdowns. Tai Felton has 29 receptions for 394 yards and four touchdowns.

The defense has some great players that can do some damage. Ultimately, they will need to play perfectly to have a chance. Donnell Brown has nine solo tackles and three sacks. Additionally, Kellan Wyatt has 13 solo tackles and 3.5 sacks. Tre Colbert has eight solo tackles and three sacks. Meanwhile, Tarheeb Still has 18 solo tackles and three interceptions. This defense must avoid allowing big plays that can move the chains.

Maryland will cover the spread if Tagovailoa can make good plays and avoid mistakes. Then, the defense must utilize a scheme that stops Allar and Allen.

Final Penn State-Maryland Prediction & Pick

Penn State continues to look good. Conversely, Maryland looked awful last weekend. Maryland can stay competitive in this game. However, the Penn State train is too fast right now. Look for the Nittany Lions to come out roaring and win this one in a big way while covering the spread. Overall, this feels like a 10-point win.

