Penn State vs. Ohio State this weekend is the marquee matchup in Week 8. The Nittany Lions and Buckeyes come in ranked #7 and #3, respectively, for a game that will alter the trajectory of each team's season. Both Penn State and Ohio State are undefeated and tied atop the Big 10 with Michigan. Both have hopes of making the College Football Playoff and winning a national title. Each team is 1-0 against ranked opponents so far, entering their second of three games against ranked opponents. And Michigan awaits both Ohio State and Penn State later this year. So, in all likelihood, the winner of this game will need to win two matchups between undefeated BIG 10 powers to make the College Football Playoff. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch this clash between these BIG 10 titans.

Penn State vs. Ohio State: How to watch

Date: Saturday, October 21, 12:00 p.m. EDT

Location: Ohio Stadium, Columbus, OH

T.V. channel: FOX

FanDuel Odds: Ohio State -4.5 | O/U 46.5

Penn State storylines

Penn State's closest game this year was a 17-point win over Illinois over a month ago. They've played one ranked team so far, Iowa, who they demolished 31-0. In all likelihood, this game will be a different beast for the Nittany Lions. Their offense has been elite, scoring at an impressive 44.3 ppg clip, good for fifth in the nation. Their defense has been even more impressive, allowing a paltry 8.0 ppg, second in the country through their first six games.

But they haven't played a team like Ohio State yet. How will they fare when they face a team with the talent and coaching on the same level?

Ohio State's offense has shown the ability to be stopped. So Penn State likely feels good about their defense. But their offense has not played a team like Ohio State's defense, and they'll need to be able to keep pace to have a shot at winning. Penn State hasn't been able to break through the Ohio State and Michigan duopoly at the top of the BIG 10. Michigan State is the only other BIG 10 team to make the College Football Playoff, and Penn State has its best opportunity yet to break through into the playoff.

Ohio State storylines

Ryan Day has made it very clear how he feels about doubters of Ohio State football. And at the same time, Ohio State has had long stretches of uninspired play. They eeked out a win over Notre Dame and then were in a slog with Maryland for three quarters before pulling out the win late. And yet, the results are impossible to argue with. They are undefeated. They score at an impressive rate, but their defense is on par with Penn State's, allowing 9.7 ppg, third best in the country.

And while they got the job done a few weeks ago against Notre Dame, that game raised a lot of questions about the ceiling of this team. It took a touchdown with time expiring and Notre Dame only having ten defenders on the field for the Buckeyes to overcome the Fighting Irish.

Ohio State has a lot to prove this year, especially with a game against Michigan on the way later this year. They are trying to stop their two-game skid against Michigan and reassert themselves as the premier team in the BIG 10. Beating Penn State is a key step on that journey. Can they do it?