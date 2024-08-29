ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Penn State looks to make a run at the playoffs as they start their season visiting West Virginia. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Penn State-West Virginia prediction and pick.

Penn State is coming off its tenth season with James Franklin as the head coach. After winning the Rose Bowl in 2022, hopes were high for Penn State in 2023. They would lose just twice all year, falling to Ohio State and Michigan. That would result in them going to the Peach Bowl against Ole Miss, where they would fall 38-25.

Meanwhile, West Virginia was a surprise team last year with Neal Brown starting the season on the hot seat. They would win four straight games after opening the season with a loss to Penn State. West Virginia would finish the year with eight wins, and going 6-3 in conference play. That would result in facing North Carolina in the Duke's Mayo Bowl, where they would win 30-10.

Penn State: -8.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -310

West Virginia: +8.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +245

Over: 51.5 (-110)

Under: 51.5 (-110)

How to Watch Penn State vs. West Virginia

Time: 12:00 PM ET/ 9:00 AM PT

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Penn State Could Cover The Spread/Win

For Penn State, the offense revolves around Drew Allar. Allar completed just 59.9 percent of his passes, with 2,631 yards and 25 touchdowns. Further, he threw just two interceptions on the year. Still, he is missing his primary target from last year. KeAndre Lambert-Smith is off to Auburn, and his 673 yards and four touchdowns have to be replaced. Julian Fleming comes in from Ohio State. He has 963 yards and seven scores in his four years at Ohio State. Tight end Tyler Warren is back as well. He had 34 catches for 422 yards and seven scores. He will no longer be splitting time with Theo Johnson and should be primed to step up this year.

The running game could be one of the best facets of the Penn State offense. Kaytron Allen comes in having 902 yards and six touchdowns on the ground last year. He ran 172 times last year, while Nicholas Singleton ran 171 times. Singleton had 752 yards and eight scored running the ball. Further, Singleton had 308 yards receiving and two scored. Still, they are behind an offensive line that lost both starting tackles this year.

The defense was great last year. They were first in the nation in sacks and tackle for a loss while finishing second in total defense behind Michigan. Adisa Isaac is off to the NFL, but Abdul Carter should be ready to step up. He had 4.5 sacks last year, while also forcing a fumble and having an interception. Kobe King is also back this year, after finishing last year with 59 tackles, second on the team, plus 1.5 sacks. In the secondary, reliance will be on AJ Harris. He comes in from Georgia

Why West Virginia Could Cover The Spread/Win

West Virginia may have one of the best offensive lines in the Big 12 this year. They allowed just ten sacks and were third in the nation in rushing yards. They bring back left tackle Wyatt Milum and center Brandon Yates to anchor the line. They will be blocking for quarterback Garrett Greene. Greene was solid last year. He threw for 2,406 yards while throwing 16 touchdowns and just four interceptions. Greene can also move well. He ran for 772 yards and 13 scores last year.

He lost his top receiver Devin Carter, but Kole Taylor is back. The tight end had 444 yards and four scores last year. Hudson Clement is back after having 480 yards and four scores last year, and returns as well. Further, Jayden Bray comes in from Oklahoma State. He has 30 catches for 382 yards and two scores. The running game also brings back their thunder-and-lightning two-man punch. The bruiser back is CJ Donaldson, who ran 171 times for 798 yards and 11 scores last year. Jaheim White is the speed back, and he had 842 yards on 109 carries and four scores.

The defense led the Big 12 in sacks last year. Sean Maring will anchor that line this year, and it should be just as good as it was a year ago. Ben Cutter returns at linebacker as well. He. had 56 tackles last year, with two sacks and a pass deflection. Anthony Wilson Jr. and Aubrey Burks are back as the safety combination. They combined for 128 tackles, 1.5 sacks, eight pass breakups, and three interceptions last year.

Final Penn State-West Virginia Prediction & Pick

Both of offensive line and defensive line for West Virginia are heavily improved and great this year. This is a much improved West Virginia team than the one that lost in Happy Valley last year. Further, they are at home, and Morgantown can be one of the toughest places to play in the nation. With Penn State having a lack of a downfield attack, and Drew Allar struggling with accuracy when he is pressured, this should be a closer game. Expect West Virginia to control possession and keep this one close.

Final Penn State-West Virginia Prediction & Pick: West Virginia +8.5 (-115)