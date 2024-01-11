The Barbie actor will be host of the People's Choice Awards.

Simu Liu, star of Shang-Chi and Barbie, is tapped to host the People's Choice Awards.

The nominations are out, and for hosting duties, Liu seems like an ideal choice for the show, Deadline reports.

Simu Liu will host the 2024 People's Choice Awards

“I'm so grateful to have been asked to step up to the hosting plate for the 2024 People's Choice Awards,” Liu said. “It's exciting to celebrate this incredible year in pop culture, and to do so with the incredible fans that make what we do possible.”

People's Choice gives honor to the crowd favorites in entertainment. It will be broadcast from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica in a two-hour broadcast that will air on NBC, Peacock, and E! on Febuary 18.

As for the host, he's won a People's Choice Award in teh action movie star category. It was for his part in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Variety states. Plus, last December, he hosted the Character Media's Unforgettable Gala.

The actor's nominated for a People's Choice again this year for his role as Ken (one of the many) in Barbie. The movie is also nominated for Movie of the Year and Comedy Movie of the Year.

Jen Neal, executive vice president of live events and specials at NBCUniversal, said, “We're thrilled to have Simu Liu host the 2024 People's Choice Awards. As a fan-favorite tour de force in Holllywood, Simu's limitless charm and connection to fans perfectly embody the spirit of this awards show.”

Fans can vote for their favorites in entertainment online at www.votepca.com for tons of categories.