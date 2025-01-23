ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Pepperdine Waves hit the road to take on the Oregon State Beavers Thursday night. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Pepperdine-Oregon State prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

How to Watch Pepperdine vs. Oregon State

Time: 9:30 PM ET/6:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Why Pepperdine Will Cover The Spread/Win

Oregon State is a good team, but they have struggled in conference play. The Beavers are 4-3 in the WCC, and that does open the door for Pepperdine. Anything can happen in conference play, and the Waves have to take advantage of that. Oregon State has allowed 82, 81, and 81 points, so they give up points in their losses. If the Waves can find a way to put up some points in this game, they will be able to at least cover the spread.

Pepperdine has Stefan Todorovic, and he can lead them to a win. Todorovic averages 18.9 points per game, which ranks tied for 35th in the country. He also grabs 5.6 rebounds per game. The Senior from Serbia has nine games scoring above his season average this season, and has to make it 10 if Pepperdine wants any chance. He is the leader of the team, and the Waves will need him to have big offensive game. If Todorovic can put up some points, Pepperdine will be in good shape.

Why Oregon State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Oregon State is fourth in West Coast Conference with 77.9 points per game. Their field goal percentage is third-best while their three-point percentage leads the conference. Oregon State is more than capable of knocking down their shots, and they are a dangerous team when they get hot. Pepperdine will give up their fair share of points, so the Beavers have to take advantage of this. If they can keep shooting the ball well, the Beavers will cover this spread.

The Beavers can play some solid defense. They allow the second-fewest points per game in the conference, and the second-lowest field goal percentage. Oregon State also does a great job defending beyond the arc. Pepperdine is not the best scoring team, and they have really struggled in West Coast Conference games this season. With their lack of scoring, and Oregon State's solid play on defense, you can expect the Waves to have a very tough game offensively. If Oregon State can ensure this, they will cover the spread.

As mentioned, Pepperdine does not score the basketball well. They average 72.4 points per game, and that is the fourth-lowest in the conference. The Waves shoot a very low percentage, and they struggle to hit their threes. Along with that, Pepperdine does not draw too many fouls. Mix their lack of offense with Oregon State's defense, and you have a very good chance for the Beavers to cover the spread.

Final Pepperdine-Oregon State Prediction & Pick

I do not think this game is going to be very close. Oregon State is the better team, and that will show Thursday night. I will take Oregon State to cover the spread in this one.

Final Pepperdine-Oregon State Prediction & Pick: Oregon State -13.5 (-114)