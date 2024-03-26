Logan Lerman has yet to watch Disney+‘s Percy Jackson and the Olympians.
Has Logan Lerman watched Percy Jackson and the Olympians?
During an interview with Access Hollywood, Lerman, who starred in the film adaptations of Rick Riordan's novels, revealed he hasn't seen the Disney+ adaptation yet.
“No, I haven't,” Lerman revealed.
However, he did later say, “I haven't seen it yet — I do want to see it, though, and it looks pretty good.”
We also know that Lerman sent a letter to Walker Scobell and the rest of the cast of the Disney+ series.
Will Logan Lerman appear in Percy Jackson and the Olympians?
When asked if he would ever cameo in the series, he replied, “Uh, maybe? I'm open to things.”
That's far from a sure-fire answer, but perhaps there is a role Lerman can play. Now that he has aged, he's ripe to play an adult figure in Percy's life.
Logan Lerman first gained notoriety for his roles in Hoot and 3:10 to Yuma. He would star in The Lightning Thief in 2010 as Percy Jackson, the first major adaptation of Riordan's novels. Lerman starred alongside Alexandra Daddario and Brandon T. Jackson in the films.
Three years later, Sea of Monsters was released. The Lightning Thief grossed $226 million at the box office, a respectable amount against its $95 million budget. Sea of Monsters made just under $200 million against a $90 million budget.
However, this was the final film adaptation of the novels and it would be over a decade before the Disney+ series came out.
That didn't stop Lerman from landing roles. He subsequently starred in The Perks of Being a Wallflower, Fury, Noah, and Bullet Train. From 2020-23, Lerman also starred in Prime Video's Hunters with Al Pacino as Jonah Heidelbaum. Coming up, he will star in We Were The Lucky Ones for Hulu.
Percy Jackson and the Olympians
In 2023, Disney+ premiered the first season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians. The season adapted Rick Riordan's The Lightning Thief novel over eight episodes. Riordan helped create the series alongside Jonathan E. Steinberg and was a lot more involved with the series than he was with the films.
The likes of James Bobin, Anders Engström, and Jet Wilkinson directed the eight episodes. Riordan and Steinberg co-wrote the first two episodes together.
Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, and Aryan Simhadri lead the new cast as Percy, Annabeth, and Grover, respectively. Charlie Bushnell, Virginia Kull, Glynn Turman, Jason Mantzoukas, and Megan Mullally also starred in the series. The Gods in the series included A-listers like Adam Copeland and Lin-Manuel Miranda.
A second season is coming, likely adapting Sea of Monsters. The Disney+ Percy Jackson series made the smart decision to cast younger than the films, allowing for more seasons to be made.