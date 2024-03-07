As the 2024 NFL offseason unfolds, the Denver Broncos prioritize roster enhancement to bolster their competitiveness in the forthcoming season. Their 8-9 record in 2023 left them outside the playoffs. This prompts a strategic approach to address areas needing improvement. A key strategy involves pursuing trades for impactful players capable of immediate contributions. In this analysis, we explore one player the Broncos should acquire to fortify their roster and enhance their chances for success in the upcoming 2024 NFL season.
The Broncos' 2023 Season
As the final whistle blew in the Broncos' Week 18 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, both teams gathered at midfield for customary handshakes. Despite the defeat, the Broncos' resilience and unwavering effort earned applause from disappointed yet supportive fans.
Analyzing the game and the entire season reveals the myriad challenges faced by the Broncos. These ranged from injuries to inconsistency. Nonetheless, the team exhibited flashes of brilliance and a cohesive team spirit. This was highlighted by a notable five-game winning streak from Week 7 to 12. They even defeated playoff-caliber teams like the Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, and Cleveland Browns.
Approaching the offseason, optimism, and determination permeate the players, coaching staff, and fan base alike. There is a collective eagerness to regroup and return with renewed vigor in the upcoming season. For sure, the Broncos aim to learn from past experiences and strive for greatness in the new season, supported by their devoted fans.
The Broncos' Offseason Outlook
The Broncos face financial constraints heading into the offseason. They have current salary cap overages compounded by the confirmed departure of Russell Wilson. Finding a trade partner willing to collaborate on financial terms becomes imperative for the team's fiscal health.
The passing game is poised for change in the upcoming season. Both Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton emerge as potential trade assets. With limited draft picks and a need for cost-effective contracts, the Broncos prioritize value. Both Jeudy and Sutton offer opportunities to secure valuable draft picks. Take note that they do not align with head coach Sean Payton's preferences. A trade involving Jeudy could yield savings of $13 million while dealing Sutton could result in $14 million in savings.
Here we will look at the perfect trade that the Denver Broncos must complete during this year's 2024 NFL offseason.
Trade for Jaycee Horn
Broncos get: QB Jaycee Horn and a future late-round draft pick
Bears get: WR Jerry Jeudy
In the realm of potential moves for the Broncos, a compelling option emerges with Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn. Sharing the same draft class as Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II, Horn's trajectory since the 2021 NFL draft has diverged notably.
Selected just ahead of Surtain in the draft, Horn's career has encountered hurdles. These include injury setbacks, as he approaches the fourth year of his rookie deal. Given the Broncos' financial constraints, targeting players on rookie contracts who may struggle presents a prudent strategy.
Standing at 6'1, Horn's resilience and ball skills became apparent despite setbacks. He showcased his abilities with three interceptions and seven passes deflected in the 2023 season.
The Broncos currently have a roster boasting five other cornerbacks for the upcoming season. These include Damarri Mathis and 2022 third-round pick Riley Moss. Adding Horn would furnish the Broncos with another tall, rangy cornerback boasting adept ball-hawking skills.
Worth it?
As for the Panthers, in the upcoming offseason, they face the decision of exercising Horn's fifth-year option on his rookie contract. This presents a crucial choice for the team. They may consider delegating this responsibility to another NFL franchise. Sure, Horn's availability might not inherently reflect second or even third-round value. However, proposing a player like Jeudy to Carolina could facilitate the deal. The Broncos would also get at least one more pick back as well. This makes them potential candidates for such a transaction.
Debates arise regarding the fairness of trading Horn and a Day 3 pick for Jeudy. The exchange of former first-round selections, drafted within a year of each other, raises questions about its equitable value. Despite concerns over Horn's durability, his capacity to neutralize opponents holds significant value for Carolina's secondary. Conversely, Jeudy has yet to establish himself as a dependable number-one option within the Broncos' offense.
To render the deal advantageous for the Panthers, additional compensation from the Broncos, even if minimal, would be beneficial. Preserving Horn, with his potential to ascend as a dominant cornerback, remains a priority. Meanwhile, the Panthers might explore alternative options for a veteran wide receiver. This is considering Jeudy's performance.
Looking Ahead
As the Broncos navigate the intricate landscape of the 2024 offseason, the prospect of acquiring Jaycee Horn looms as a strategic move. With Horn's potential to bolster the defense and complement existing talent, Denver stands to gain a formidable asset. However, the intricacies of the proposed trade underscore the delicate balance between addressing immediate needs and assessing long-term value. As the offseason unfolds, the Broncos must weigh their options carefully. They must be mindful of the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead. Denver's decisions in the coming months will shape the trajectory of the franchise as it strives for excellence in the upcoming season.