Which players should the Broncos trade for?

Entering the 2024 NFL offseason, the Denver Broncos are focused on fortifying their roster to enhance competitiveness in the upcoming season. They concluded the 2023 season with an 8-9 record and fell short of the playoffs. Now, the team aims to execute strategic maneuvers to address critical areas for improvement. One potential avenue for the Broncos involves actively seeking trades for impactful players capable of immediately elevating their performance on the field. Here, we delve into two players whom the Broncos ought to target during the offseason to strengthen their roster and amplify their prospects for success in the 2024 NFL season.

Broncos' 2023 Season

As the final whistle sounded in the Broncos' Week 18 defeat against the Las Vegas Raiders, both teams converged at midfield for customary handshakes. Despite the Broncos' eventual loss, their display of resilience and unwavering effort earned them applause from the disappointed yet supportive fans.

Reviewing the game and the entire season reveals the multitude of challenges encountered by the Broncos. From grappling with injuries to grappling with inconsistency, the team confronted adversity every week. Nonetheless, the Broncos showcased flashes of brilliance and a cohesive team ethos. Remember that they went on a nice five-game run from Week 7 to 12 where they beat playoff teams like the Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, and Cleveland Browns.

As the Broncos approach the offseason, a palpable sense of optimism and resolve permeates the players, coaching staff, and fan base alike. There exists a collective eagerness to regroup and return with renewed vigor in the forthcoming season.

Embarking on a fresh chapter, the Broncos aspire to assimilate lessons from past experiences and ultimately attain greatness. Supported by their devoted fans, the Broncos should embark on a new odyssey toward triumph in the approaching season.

Offseason Considerations

The Broncos present an attractive destination for reclamation projects. That's given their current salary cap predicament. Remember that they currently exceed the salary cap by $25.5 million, as per Spotrac. As such, they are inclined towards low-risk, high-reward maneuvers. A couple of interesting players could align with this strategy.

Recall that in 2023, the Broncos boasted one of the league's highest-paid receiving corps. However, they failed to match the anticipated production. Numerous uncertainties hover over the position group this offseason. This potentially paves the way for a comprehensive overhaul.

Here we will look at the two best players whom the Denver Broncos must trade for during the 2024 NFL offseason.

Jaycee Horn, CB

One candidate for the Denver Broncos to consider is Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn. He shares the same draft class as Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II.

Horn was selected just one pick ahead of Surtain in the 2021 NFL draft. However, their career trajectories have diverged significantly since then. Sure, Surtain has emerged as a standout talent. However, Horn has encountered injury setbacks and faces an uncertain future as he enters the fourth year of his rookie deal. Given the Broncos' financial constraints, targeting struggling players on rookie contracts presents a sensible strategy.

Standing at 6'1, Horn endured a significant setback in his rookie season. He missed all but three games due to a foot injury. Horn returned the following season, participating in 13 games. He then showcased his ball skills with three interceptions and seven passes deflected.

Denver currently has five other cornerbacks under contract for the upcoming season. These include Damarri Mathis, who started six games and featured in all 17 contests last season. They also have 2022 third-round pick Riley Moss, primarily a special teams contributor. Adding Horn would provide the Broncos with another tall, rangy cornerback with adept ball-hawking abilities.

Azeez Ojulari, EDGE

The Broncos struggled to pressure opposing quarterbacks in 2023. They ranked ninth-lowest in sacks recorded last season. Following a similar rationale to the pursuit of Horn, we think someone like New York Giants pass rusher Azeez Ojulari should be a strong trade target.

Ojulari is a 23-year-old former second-round draft pick from 2021. He notched 8.0 sacks in his rookie campaign. However, his production has dwindled in subsequent seasons. He has totaled just 8.0 sacks over the past two years.

Azeez Ojulari with a strip sack on Matt Ryan NFL games played: 3

Sacks: 3 #DawgsInTheNFL pic.twitter.com/RwAFInorAN — J.C. Shelton (@JCShelton_) September 26, 2021

Now he approaches the final year of his four-year, $6.8 million contract. As such, Ojulari emerges as a plausible trade candidate. Nevertheless, the Giants possess over $27 million in salary cap space. This means they can potentially retain Ojulari without encountering financial constraints, banking on a rebound in his performance. It also means the Broncos need a strong package on the table if they want Ojulari on their roster for 2024.

Looking Ahead

The Denver Broncos' pursuit of strategic trades to fortify the roster underscores a commitment to elevating their competitive prowess in the upcoming season. With targeted acquisitions like Jaycee Horn and Azeez Ojulari, the Broncos can address key areas of need. The potential addition of Horn could bolster the secondary with his length and playmaking ability. Meanwhile, Ojulari offers the promise of revitalizing the pass rush.

As the offseason unfolds, Broncos fans eagerly anticipate the team's moves., They are hopeful for a resurgence that propels them towards contention. Remember that the landscape of the NFL offseason is dynamic and unpredictable. That said, with calculated maneuvers and astute acquisitions, the Broncos strive to position themselves for success in the demanding terrain of professional football.