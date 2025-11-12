Eight wins, a league-leading punt total, and a defense that drags games into the fourth quarter have turned Denver into 2025’s strangest contender. Through 10 weeks, the Broncos are 8-2 yet atop the NFL in punts, a paradox that tracks with an offense still searching for rhythm and a defense that keeps the score tight enough for Bo Nix to steal it late.

Into that context comes a timely depth move: Denver is signing wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey off the Giants’ practice squad, and he’s expected to suit up Sunday against the Chiefs, per Adam Schefter.

Source: Broncos are signing WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey off the Giants’ practice squad. Humphrey now is returning to Denver, and he is likely to play Sunday vs. the Chiefs. pic.twitter.com/mXk99OYMb4 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 12, 2025 Expand Tweet

The reunion gives Sean Payton a big-bodied target who knows the system and can help on special teams, slants, and red-zone spacing, exactly where the Broncos have bogged down during long stretches of three-and-outs.

Humphrey’s profile fits how Denver has survived the first half of the season. The passing game has leaned on situational answers rather than explosive volume, with tight formations, heavy personnel, and field-position football complementing a defense that leads the league in sacks and ranks near the top on third down and in the red zone.

When the fourth quarter arrives, Nix tends to elevate: late scoring drives and pocket poise have masked earlier lulls, but the margin is thin, and thin margins are where a trusted WR4 who can block, crack replace, and win a backside slant becomes useful.

The opponent only heightens the logic. Kansas City disguises on early downs and dares offenses to stack patient, chained plays. If Courtland Sutton draws safety help and Marvin Mims stretches the field, Humphrey’s size can give Denver a reliable “get back on schedule” option on second-and-medium while also offering a plus run-blocker for JK Dobbins and the perimeter game.

Denver’s special-teams tilt matters here, too. A team that punts often must tackle well in coverage and force long fields. Humphrey has logged those snaps, which reduces substitution friction for a staff that prioritizes hidden yards.

ESPN’s Mina Kimes still circled the core issue after Denver’s 10-7 rock fight over the Raiders: stacked boxes snuffed the run, and the Broncos could not punish through the air, with too many off-target throws downfield even from clean pockets. Until Denver consistently makes defenses pay outside the numbers, opponents will keep crowding the line and daring the Broncos to throw.

Humphrey won’t transform the attack, but he raises the floor in the exact game Denver plays every week: low-scoring, field-position chess that comes down to two or three third-and-5s in the final 10 minutes. Against the Chiefs, that subtle edge may be the difference between punting from midfield and finishing a drive.