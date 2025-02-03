2024 was a season of success for the Cleveland Guardians. The transition from Terry Francona to Stephen Vogt at manager went even smoother than expected, as the team raced past the Minnesota Twins to win the AL Central. They made it all the way to the AL Championship Series before losing to the New York Yankees. Even though the Guardians failed to make it to the World Series, their focus in 2025 has to undoubtedly be to at least get back to the heights they reached in 2024.

Swapping Josh Naylor for Carlos Santana at first base is a downgrade, and the team still doesn't have a clear replacement for Andres Gimenez at second base. Center fielder Lane Thomas could be traded, and right field needs a stable starter as well. In the rotation, questions remain as well. Shane Bieber will be back eventually, but there's no telling if he will ever return to his Cy Young Award-winning heights. As for the bullpen? It's still projected to be one of the best in baseball, led by Emmanuel Clase at closer.

Addressing one of those holes in the lineup might be the best way to help Cleveland get back to the postseason. As important as pitching is, a good offense can bail a team out of a lot of tough spots. Adding to a lineup that features superstar Jose Ramirez at the core, Guardians president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti and his staff are emphasizing improving an offense that was certainly mediocre at times. Filling the slot in right field seems like a worthwhile endeavor. In fact, if they call a fellow postseason hopeful down near Tampa Bay, they might be able to find a player to fill the gap in front of the right field stands at Progressive Field.

Josh Lowe brings value that Guardians covet

Josh Lowe is a five-tool outfielder. He hits for power and average, has good speed, and plays solid defense as well. The big moments don't phase him. Whenever he's been healthy, he's played and he's improved. He's a key part of the Rays lineup. So, if they are also chasing a postseason spot, why would the Rays trade him? Especially to Cleveland, a fellow playoff hopeful?

Because sooner rather than later, Lowe will be more expensive. Usually, the Rays don't like expensive players. They will trade them before they cost too much and find a cheaper alternative. It's just how the team operates. The Guardians usually follow the same format. So, trading for a player before he gets even more expensive is rare for them. However, in this scenario, adding a player like Lowe will make them better and more rounded. Those attributes will only help them in their bid for October baseball.

Would trading a young player like Jhonkensy Noel (who has quickly become beloved in Cleveland) be worth what Lowe can provide? Would sending Noel plus another piece (like catcher Jacob Cozart, currently at High-A) get a deal done? It seems like a return that the Rays, who'd like Noel's power and patience, plus his personality, would bite at. Would Antonetti and his staff dive in and splurge for a change? In the pursuit of October glory, anything is possible for the team that calls Progressive Field home.