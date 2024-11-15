Before the playoffs started, it looked as if there was a ceiling for the Cleveland Guardians– one that did not quite reach the World Series. A restricted payroll, injuries, lack of starting pitching depth, and offensive inconsistency presaged postseason turbulence. Those concerns became October weaknesses in the American League Championship Series. And yet, they still had opportunities to push the New York Yankees to the brink.

A five-game ouster could have been a legitimate fight for a pennant but instead descended into multiple agonizing defeats. The Guardians' downfall was not necessarily because of their aforementioned flaws, however. The primary cause of their premature undoing was their inability to play the brand of fundamental baseball they pride themselves on executing on a daily basis.

Fielding miscues and an inexplicably abysmal Emmanuel Clase prevented Cleveland from instilling genuine fear into Yankees fans, the MLB and executives at Fox. Strangely, though, the huge impact of their untimely blunders suggest that this team's ceiling might actually be higher than what I and many others believed it to be.

Ownership has shown little interest in investing in the product to this point, and an uneven playoff performance could only further steer the Dolan family away from aggressive spending. Though, moves still need to be made in order to ensure that this overachieving ballclub capitalizes on its standout 2024 campaign.

Fans know better than to become allured by superstar free agents, but there are a couple of available players who can help a gritty group become a dangerous one next October.

Walker Buehler could revive his career with the Guardians

As per usual, the front office does not have the luxury of waging bidding wars against the big-payroll franchises. Guardians president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti will need to search for reclamation projects and promising yet affordable talent. A former All-Star who underwent Tommy John surgery in the past and posted a 5.38 ERA in the 2024 regular season falls under those categories.

Walker Buehler is not the same pitcher he was when he recorded 200-plus strikeouts in two separate seasons and anchored the Los Angeles Dodgers starting rotation. A second Tommy John surgery has forced the 2020 World Series champion to reinvent himself. The recent results are difficult to dispute. Buehler just helped LA win its second title in four years.

After giving up six runs in the second inning versus the San Diego Padres in the National League Division Series, the 30-year-old righty did not allow a single run in his last 13 innings of work. He has 13 Ks in that span, using his breaking balls and variety of pitches to keep batters out of sorts. The Guardians should covet his experience, resourcefulness and possible resurgence.

Although Tanner Bibee might still be the ace of the staff, signing Buehler in free agency could prevent Cleveland from having to max out its bullpen in October. He may not be a workhorse anymore, but five solid innings in a postseason series could make a huge difference for this ballclub.

The main downside is that Buehler's latest efforts– six scoreless innings against the Yankees and the World Series-clinching save— should theoretically drive up his market value. Ownership should still be able to sleep, however.

Buehler could have his ears wide open if the Guardians approach him. One cannot underestimate the appeal of moving closer to his home state of Kentucky.

Add Eloy Jimenez

David Fry was not merely a typical October breakout who was completely obscured for the rest of the year. He was one of Cleveland's most consistent offensive weapons, posting the second-highest OPS on the roster in 2024 (.804). This All-Star utility man is expected to miss most of next season after undergoing right elbow surgery. Antonetti must pivot.

There are several intriguing sluggers who can elevate Stephen Vogt's lineup, but even with this latest setback, I do not foresee ownership allowing the front office to be overly ambitious. While I was tempted to write Joc Pederson's name in bold letters, it is difficult to imagine the Guardians investing in both pitching and a big bat, specifically one who is 32 years of age. Taking a flier on a formerly imposing masher sounds more like their style.

Eloy Jimenez…. come on down. The former Chicago White Sox and Baltimore Orioles designated hitter is covered in red flags, namely a lengthy injury history, poor on-base percentage and lack of positional versatility. Fry could move all around the diamond as well as slot in at DH. Such a luxury does not exist with Jimenez.

But… and kudos to you for waiting for the but… the Dominican Republic native still possesses some upside. He will be 28 by the time the 2025 campaign commences, giving cause to believe that a resurgence is possible. Try to forget the last season, which started on the historically dreadful White Sox and was rife with injury, and you will be dazzled by what he achieved in small sample sizes during the previous five years.

Jimenez hit 89 home runs and 275 RBIs in 436 games from 2019-23, flaunting tantalizing power and respectable contact skills (career .269 hitter). The makings of a highly impactful DH are far more faint after last season, but they are still present. In the right environment, and with a dash of luck, the 2020 Silver Slugger can swing his way back onto the radar.

A reformation project who should come cheap and is only one year removed from posting solid production is a kindred spirit for this franchise.

Re-sign Shane Bieber

Let's hammer home this point one more time– Cleveland was sorely in need of another credible starting pitcher in the playoffs. Shane Bieber was supposed to be that guy in 2024, and he could be that guy in 2025.

The 29-year-old righty is recovering from Tommy John surgery and will not be ready for the start of next season. Translation: his free agent market should be lukewarm at best. It benefits both the Guardians and Bieber to agree to a one-year contract.

The 2020 Cy Young and two-time All-Star can show everyone that he is still a force at the front end of a rotation, thereby maximizing his market value for next offseason. And Cleveland can lengthen its pitching staff in October, increasing the chances of the franchise ending its 76-plus-year World Series championship dry spell. Chris Antonetti has to be as aggressive as possible after overseeing a 92-win club that was three wins away from a pennant.

With their options limited, bringing back Bieber is a no-brainer for the Guardians. A 3.22 career ERA and low walk rate makes it much easier to gamble on his spotty medical history. The 12 shutout innings he tossed before suffering a UCL tear seemed like a cruel tease, but maybe they are merely a preview of the glory to come.

Cleveland does not have to fully adhere to its ultra-conservative approach. The conditions are favorable this offseason, enabling the organization to add critical pieces to the roster without drastically changing its financial philosophy. By being bargain hunters, the Guardians won another divisional title. If they can get slightly more brazen, 2025 could become a year to truly remember.