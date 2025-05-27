Cleveland Guardians star third baseman Jose Ramirez continues to prove that he's one of the best of his generation — if not all-time.

Even though the Guardians suffered a 7-2 loss in the series opener against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ramirez found a way to shine. He went 2-for-4 with a run scored, as he extended his hitting streak to a career-high 19 games. Both of Ramirez's hits against the Dodgers were also doubles. With those hits, he's now fourth all-time in franchise history with 376 doubles, passing Joe Sewell on the list.

Ramirez's consistency even against top pitchers has gotten the attention of his teammate, Steven Kwan, who went hitless on four at-bats versus the Dodgers.

“It doesn't matter who it is,” Kwan said of Jose Ramirez following the loss to Yoshinonbu Yamamoto and the Dodgers (h/t Tim Stebbins of MLB.com). “He obviously put some great at-bats up against Yamamoto. He put some great ones up against Skubal. I feel like that's how I know him. He can put up any kind of at-bat against any kind of pitcher.

“It's almost weirder when he's not doing what he does now. So I think that just speaks to his consistency. It's a lot of fun when he's like this. Hopefully we can capture that momentum,” Kwan, who was an All-Star in 2024, added.

During his 19-game hitting streak, the 32-year-old Jose Ramirez has hit an incredible .387/.446/.667 with four home runs, seven doubles and a triple. He also came up with 11 RBIs and five stolen bases over the same stretch while posting a 1.112 OPS.

As pointed out as well by Stebbins, Ramirez, a six-time All-Star, has missed his swings just 17 times over the course of his hitting streak.

Jose Ramirez will look to keep it going in the second game of the Dodgers series, as Los Angeles gives the ball to scheduled starter Dustin May. Although Ramirez has not faced May yet in the big leagues, he could be licking his chops as the pitcher is just 2-4 with a 4.09 ERA so far in the 2025 MLB season.