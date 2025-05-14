The Cleveland Guardians made a major move on Wednesday that should excite the fan base, as they are having a strong start to the season.

Cleveland has brought back former CY-Young winning pitcher, Corey Kluber, as a special assistant to the pitching department.

Over the last two decades, Kluber is one of many elite pitchers to toe the slab at Progressive Field. Cleveland has been a breeding ground for pitching during this time. Kluber, CC Sabathia, Cliff Lee, Carlos Carrasco, Shane Bieber, Mike Clevinger, and Trevor Bauer come to mind. Not to mention, the early years of Bob Feller and Bob Lemon.

Most of those names won CY Young awards. Bringing back Kluber as a special assistant to the pitching staff is a big move. He brings value as a veteran who played at a high level for a long time. Kluber also had the luxury of playing for different organizations and learned and built relationships with many different coaches. If the former Cy Young winner does stay on the coaching path, there is no doubt he will be a great one.

His time in Cleveland began in 2010 when he was traded to the Indians from the San Diego Padres in a three-team trade that included Ryan Ludwick and Jake Westbrook. The Indians called him up the next year, and the rest is history.

The Guardians' current pitching staff is considered below average at the moment. It's a good rotation on paper, but they have yet to show consistency. They are in the bottom half of the league with a team ERA of 4.03. They are also 29th in the league in quality starts with just eight. The rotation has not gotten it done, but the bullpen is making strides. Emmanuel Clase is one of the top closers in the game, and he is tied for 6th with nine saves.