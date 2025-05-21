Former Cleveland Guardians outfielder Oscar Gonzalez, once hailed as an MLB playoff hero, is officially headed overseas. After being released by the San Diego Padres, Gonzalez signed a multi-year deal with the Rakuten Golden Eagles of Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB), marking a major turning point in his career.

The slugger broke out with the Guardians in 2022, highlighted by his walk-off home run in the 15th inning of the AL Wild Card Series against the Tampa Bay Rays—one of the most clutch postseason moments in recent franchise history. His rookie campaign saw him slash a strong .296/.327/.461 across 91 games, quickly establishing himself as a key contributor.

But following his breakout season, Gonzalez's production sharply declined. In 2023, he hit just .213 with only 11 extra-base hits across 54 games. In 2024, he was a part of the New York Yankees organization, but did not appear in an MLB game. The struggles continued throughout his recent stint with the Padres, where he appeared in 21 games, managed just one extra-base hit, and posted a strikeout rate over 21%.

Following his release, Jon Heyman of the New York Post Sports reported that Gonzalez had quickly found a new home overseas on X, formerly Twitter.

“Oscar Gonzalez, OF, signed a deal through 2026 for about $2M with Rakuten in Japan”

This move to Japan isn't uncommon. Many former MLB players find success and revitalization in NPB, and Gonzalez hopes to follow that path with the Golden Eagles. With consistent playing time and a new environment, it may be his best shot at reigniting a once-promising career.

Though he's no longer part of the Guardians organization, his name still carries weight for those who remember the excitement he brought during his rookie year and an unforgettable 2022 postseason performance.

Gonzalez became an instant fan favorite in 2022, thanks to his walk-off homer in extra innings and a string of late-game heroics that fueled the Guardians’ playoff push. But as quickly as he rose, his 2023 struggles—and an unproductive stint with the Padres—showed just how fast momentum can fade in the majors.