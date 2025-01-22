The Cleveland Guardians made a notable offseason addition to their bullpen, signing veteran right-handed reliever Paul Sewald to a one-year Major League contract with a mutual option for the 2026 season. The Guardians confirmed the move on their official X account.

“We have signed free agent RHP Paul Sewald to a 2025 Major League contract with a Mutual Option for 2026. Welcome to Cleveland, Paul!”

Sewald’s contract includes a $7 million guarantee, with details reported by ESPN’s Jeff Passan. The deal comprises a $1 million signing bonus, a $5 million salary, and a $1 million buyout on a $10 million mutual option for 2026. Sewald can also earn up to $500,000 in performance bonuses tied to his appearance count.

Sewald, 34, brings a wealth of experience to a Guardians bullpen that led the league with a 2.57 ERA in 2024. Over the past three seasons, Sewald has been a consistent late-inning option, recording 70 saves and striking out 195 batters in 164.1 innings across stints with the Seattle Mariners and Arizona Diamondbacks.

Paul Sewald brings a boost to the Guardians' bullpen

Despite battling injuries in 2024—including a left oblique strain and neck discomfort—Sewald posted a 4.31 ERA in 39 2/3 innings. While those numbers marked a dip from his previous dominance, his strikeout (26.1%) and walk (6.1%) rates remained strong. Cleveland appears to be banking on a bounce-back season, believing that better health will allow Sewald to regain his 2021-2023 form, during which he posted a 2.95 ERA and a 33.9% strikeout rate.

Adding Sewald reinforces an already elite bullpen anchored by All-Star closer Emmanuel Clase. Cleveland’s president of baseball operations, Chris Antonetti, has emphasized the importance of maintaining bullpen depth, especially given the volatility and injury risks associated with relievers.

While the Guardians’ offense was league-average in 2024, the team has opted to bolster its pitching depth this offseason. Sewald’s veteran presence and ability to handle high-pressure situations will complement young arms like Cade Smith and Hunter Gaddis.

To clear space for Sewald on the 40-man roster, the Guardians designated right-hander Pedro Avila for assignment. The team also signed former Rockies top prospect Riley Pint to a minor league deal with an invitation to spring training.

The addition of Sewald reflects Cleveland’s commitment to leaning into its pitching strength as it looks to defend its AL Central title. If Sewald returns to form, he could become a key figure in late-inning situations for a team aiming to contend in 2025.