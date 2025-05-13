The Cleveland Guardians won 92 games en route to a first-place finish in the American League Central last season. They were the second seed in the AL playoffs, but lost to the New York Yankees in five games in the ALCS. Jose Ramirez and Cleveland have had special moments in 2025 and are in the inner circle of title contenders in the AL.

Despite a hot start to the regular season, the Guardians aren't perfect. While small, they do have some holes that weren't there last season. Losing Andres Gimenez to the Toronto Blue Jays hurts. The depth behind Lane Thomas is questionable at best, and Stephen Vogt needs another starter to upgrade his starting rotation.

Last year, the Guardians proved to themselves and all of Major League Baseball that they are a bona-fide contender. They're off to a good start once again, but they have a high bar to clear. Making the right trade could boost their chances of winning their division for the third time in three years. For a team pursuing their first World Series title since 1948.

Here are three players that Cleveland could target as the trade deadline grows closer.

St. Louis Cardinals Pitcher Erick Fedde

Erick Fedde threw a complete game shutout in his last outing, striking out eight Washington Nationals along the way. He is also a member of one of the better pitching staffs in MLB.His 3.86 ERA isn't the most attractive, but any team that trades for him is banking on the fact that a better offense will help him boost his numbers. The Cardinals' offense is underwhelming so far this season, and they are trying to begin the process of selling some of their older players.

Fedde is 30 years old; not too old, but young enough that St. Louis won't let him go for nothing. Looking at his nine-year career, Fedde has been at his best over the last three seasons. All he needs is to remain healthy in order to help his team win games. Contenders often look for a surplus of competent pitching, and the Guardians are one of many teams that need a solid No. 2 behind Tanner Bibee.

The Guardians' bullpen offers Fedde more support than he had in St. Louis. Ramirez is a perennial MVP candidate and Cleveland's bullpen is one of the best in the league. Cade Smith and Emmanuel Clase are more than capable of maintain Fedde's leads and winning his starts. All they have to do is convince the Cardinals that Fedde could regress back to his normal numbers despite his recent stretch.

Houston Astros Outfielder Chas McCormick

Chas McCormick is in his fifth season with the Houston Astros. Since 2021, he has been to the ALCS three times and the World Series twice. He came in during the heyday of the Astros dynasty and helped the team maintain their greatness, playing in center field for Dusty Baker and Joe Espada. Now that Houston's run appears over, McCormick is a candidate to be moved.

McCormick struggled out of the gates in 2025 and is still trying to get on track. He has just 29 at-bats on the season ahead of their game Tuesday night against the Kansas City Royals. He has no home runs and just one double while playing behind Jake Meyers. McCormick is still capable of contributing as the every day center fielder, but a change in scenery seems necessary.

If he joins the Guardians, he would slot in at centerfield, playing alongside Steven Kwan and Nolan Jones. Cleveland doesn't need his bat to provide a big boost, but if he returns to the 2023 version of himself, he could boost the Guardians' subpar offense. At 30 years old, McCormick is an expendable piece that multiple teams will fight for at the deadline.

Pittsburgh Pirates Second Baseman Adam Frazier

There aren't any players on the market, both now and at the deadline, that can replace Gimenez. Cleveland doesn't need someone to fill his shoes, though. They just need someone who can give them a new look alongside David Schneeman. Adam Frazier bounced around the league over the last five years, playing for a new squad each season. However, he could become key to the Guardians' offense at the top of their lineup.

Kwan is one of the best leadoff batters in the league, but Frazier's addition gives Vogt a player to slot in behind him in situations where he wants a different look. Schneeman has more power than Frazier, but is a worse fielder. In the playoffs, defense means that much more, making him a solid option to turn to if Cleveland encounters a left-handed batter in a close game.

The Guardians aren't a team looking to make the biggest splash at this year's trade deadline. However, they need to pursue all of their options in order to tweak the team at the edges. If they can navigate their deals well, Cleveland could emerge as the team to beat in the AL.