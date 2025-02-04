The Los Angeles Rams and wide receiver Cooper Kupp will part ways this offseason. Kupp shared a message on social media on Monday night stating that the Rams informed him they are seeking a trade. Kupp made it clear he did not agree with the decision and wanted to remain in LA.

“I was informed that the team will be seeking a trade immediately and will be working with me and my family to find the right place to continue competing for championships,” Kupp said in a social media post. “I don’t agree with the decision and always believed it was going to begin and end in LA. Still, if there’s one thing that I have learned over the years: there are so many things that are out of your control, but it is how you respond to these things that you will look back on and remember.”

Cooper Kupp has been with the Rams since 2017, and he has been with the team for his entire career.

“I have taken so much pride in playing alongside my teammates for the LA community, so thank you for embracing my family and making this such a special place for us,” he continued. “2024 began with one of the best training camps of my career. Preparations start now for 2025. Highly motivated, as healthy as ever, and looking forward to playing elite football for years to come. Love you guys..But coming for it all.”

Kupp has been one of the top receivers in the league during his NFL career as he has over 1,000 receiving yards in two out of his eight seasons, and he has at least 700 yards in seven of eight.

Cooper Kupp was a third round draft pick after playing at Eastern Washington in college. The Rams selected him with the 69th pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. Kupp was the star receiver in LA for a while, but things have changed in the last two years. Puka Nucua burst onto the scene last year with a massive rookie season, and he backed it up again in 2024 with another impressive campaign despite injury issues.

Kupp battled some injury issues of his own this season, and that certainly made things more difficult for him after his role had already somewhat diminished. He still had a good year; he finished with 67 receptions for 710 yards and six touchdowns.

Now, Cooper Kupp and the Rams are parting ways, and he will play for a different team for the first time in his career.