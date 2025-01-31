The Cincinnati Reds had a disappointing 2024 season, especially on offense. While they already added Gavin Lux to their lineup, they were on the precipice of a bigger move this week. Reports surfaced that Luis Robert Jr was almost a Red but talks with the White Sox fell through. They signed Austin Hays but should make a bigger move in response. The Reds should trade for Mike Yastrzemski from the San Francisco Giants.

Yastrzemski is 34 years old and entering unrestricted free agency after this season. Because it is only one year of team control and he is aging out of his prime, the price would be much lower than Robert's. It also gives them an out after this year if Robert hits free agency or is available in another trade. The Reds should make this deal knowing it won't have too much of a long-term impact.

The Giants should be entering a competitive window with their big signing of Willy Adames but have a lot of outfielders. With Jung-hoo Lee, LaMonte Wade Jr, Luis Matos, and Jerar Encarnacion, they should be set with outfielders. Plus, they could sign an available outfielder like Harrison Bader or Michael A Taylor who are better defenders. Trading Yastrzemski would be controversial but could set them up better for the future.

The Reds also have one of the strongest prospect pipelines in the league that the Giants should target. It would be just one guy moving to San Francisco, but it is a chance for Buster Posey to hit his first home run as team president. Outfielder Hector Rodriguez is 20 years old and in high-A ball. He could be a star outfielder for the Giants in the far-out future and a valuable trade piece if they are in contention.

The Reds need offense and Mike Yastrzemski could be that guy

The Reds have a young team that should be ready to contend for the NL playoffs soon. While the top end of the National League is loaded, there is room in the Wild Card race for Cincinnati to sneak in. But to do that, they need consistent, veteran offense. Yastrzemski can provide that and has provided that every year. Plus, Cincinnati is one of the easiest parks to hit in.

The cold weather and windy days on the bay make Oracle Park in San Francisco the 26th hardest park to hit in, per Baseball Savant. Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati is the third-easiest park, per their park factor stat. The only easier places are Coors Field, which benefits from elevation, and Fenway Park.

Yastrzemski has had five seasons with an OPS+ over 100 in his six-year career. Being an above-average hitter in San Francisco would be a great omen for the Reds but he would become a focal point of the lineup. While Elly De La Cruz would still get the most attention, Yastrzemski would move up on a pitcher's scouting report heading into a series. Making him a central piece of the lineup is risky but could pay off.

The Reds will likely be one of the youngest teams in the league next year with all of the youngsters playing the infield. De La Cruz, Matt McLain, Christian Encarnacion-Strand, and Noelvi Marte are all 25 or younger and should be competing for starting spots. Lux is 27 and has two World Series rings that bring a veteran presence to the room.

This would not be the sexiest trade the Reds could make, especially considering the Robert rumors. But Yastrzemski would help them in 2025 and potentially break their playoff drought.