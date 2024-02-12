Here's how to befriend the dying young man in Persona 3 Reload.

Here is the Sun Social Link Guide for Akinari Kamiki in Persona 3 Reload. This includes the answers for Social Link events with Akinari Kamiki, available days, and more.

This guide may contain spoilers, so do be careful. It is also important to note that this guide is for Persona 3 Reload, the 2024 remake of Persona 3. The Social Link Guide for Sun in Persona 3 Portable is a different guide altogether.

Persona 3 Reload Akinari Kamiki Sun Social Link Guide

Akinari Kamiki is located in Nagasaki Shrine during the day on Sundays. This makes it easy to schedule around him to improve his Social Link.

Players can start this social link as early as August 9. There is, however, one simple requirement. Players must have first reached Rank 3 in the Hanged Man Social Link. Once players have seen the cutscene, they may now run into Akinari at the Shrine. Talk to him once, and he will tell you that he lost his fountain pen. Head back to the dorm, and get the pen from Koromaru. Afterward, return to Akinari, and the Social link will start.

As with any other Social Links, having a Persona of the Sun Arcana in your stock will increase each interaction by one point and speed up the progress of the Social Link.

The protagonist will receive the Worn Notebook from Akinari Kamiki when the Sun Social Link reaches Rank 10. This item unlocks the fusion of Asura.

Akinari Kamiki Dialogue Answers

Here are all of the dialogue options and answers for Akinari Kamiki in Persona 3 Reload.

Dialogue options in bold are the best options. If none of the options are bold, then any of the choices will do. Again, this is a friendly reminder to have a Persona of the Sun Arcana when you spend time with Akinari Kamiki.

Beware of slight spoilers.

Rank 1

Since this is the first rank, any option will do.

… Do you understand how I feel? I think I might. No, I can't.



Rank 2

You’re… not like the others. Why am I different? Really?

Dying isn't so bad, is it? What's the point of dragging out your time in this world, anyhow? You have a point. I don't agree. I've never thought about that.



Rank 3

…Why is this only happening to me? Maybe it's a whim of God. I couldn't say. You aren't alone.

It's almost too much for me, if I am alone. Don't worry, you're not. Try not to talk so much.



Rank 4

Do you enjoy reading books? I'd say so. No, I don't It depends on the book.

…Do you read books all the way through? Of course I do. I stop if I get bored.



Rank 5

I suppose I'm not doing my health any favors like this… You need to listen to your body. Maybe you should go rest?



Rank 6

Hey, how do you feel about a pink alligator? Sounds fine to me. I dunno… Uh, what?

So, what do you think? It sounds interesting. It needs work… I'd need to hear more.



Rank 7

…That's as far as I've written. I haven't decided on an ending yet. That's a good story. It sounds really depressing. I've heard that one before.



Rank 8

…Just give me a minute…so I can…calm down… Take as long as you need. You can do this.

It's not going to cure me anyway, right? It just eases my pain and suffering… That's dangerous. Why did you stop?



Rank 9

So…I'd like you to celebrate with me. As of today, I am a free individual. Free from what? You finished your story?



Rank 10

I don't know how to explain it, but… does that make sense? I think so. I still don't get it.



That's all for our guide for Akinari Kamiki's Sun Social Link in Persona 3 Reload. Persona 3 Reload is now available on Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, and Steam. Only digital versions are available for Xbox, Windows, and Steam.