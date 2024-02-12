Here is our guide for Akinari Kamiki's Sun Social Link for Persona 3 Portable, including his available days, dialogue options, and more.

This guide may contain spoilers, so do be careful. It is also important to note that this guide is for Persona 3 Portable, which originally came out in 2010, as well as in 2023 with the port. The Social Link Guide for Sun in Persona 3 Reload is a different guide altogether.

Persona 3 Portable Akinari Kamiki Sun Social Link Guide

You can find him in the Naganaki Shrine during the day on Sundays. Unlike Persona 4 and 5, the Protagonist does not get additional skills during battle. If you do max his Social Link, however, you will receive the Worn Notebook, which allows the fusion of Asura.

Akinari Kamiki Dialogue Options

Male Protagonist

If you choose to play as the male protagonist, you can start the Social Link after August 8. To start it, the player must first reach Rank 4 in Academics, as well as reach Rank 3 in their Hanged Man Social Link. On any Sunday after, speak with him in Naganaki Shrine to find out that a creature with red eyes stole his fountain pen. Talk to Koromaru once they joins SEES on August 8 to receive the Pen. Talking to Akinari again will start the Social Link.

The affection points below assume that you have a Persona of the Sun arcana with you.

Rank 1

“Can you understand how I feel?” I think I might. 0 No, I can't. 0



Rank 2

“You're… not like the others.” How am I different? +3 …Really? +3

“Dying isn't so unusual, is it? What is there to gain by staying in this world for a long time, anyway?” That's a good point. +3 I disagree. +3 I never thought of that. +3



Rank 3

“…Why is this only happening to me?” I don't know. +3 It's like God hates you. 0 You aren't the only one. 0

“When I'm alone… it feels like it could end at any second.” Try not to talk so much. +3 You don't need to worry. 0



Rank 4

“…Do you read many books?” Yeah, I like reading. +3 I don't care for books. 0 It all depends on the book. 0

“…Do you read books all the way to the end?” If it's boring, I stop reading. +3 Of course I do. 0



Rank 5

“…I guess my condition won't improve if I keep taking chances, though.” Reprimand Akinari +3 Tell Akinari to go rest 0



Rank 6

“Hey, how do you feel about a pink alligator?” Hey, that's cool. +3 Kinda lame… 0 Say what!? 0

“But, anyway… How does the story sound to you?” It sounds interesting. +3 Not too great… 0 I'd need to hear more. 0



Rank 7

“…That's as far as I've written. I haven't decided on an ending.” That's a good story. +3 It sounds really depressing. +3 I've heard that one before. 0



Rank 8

> Akinari is having trouble breathing. Stay at his side +3 Try to encourage him. +3

“It's not going to fix me anyway, right? …It just helps for the pain and… …spasming…” What!? +3 What are you thinking? +3



Rank 9

“So… I'd like you to congratulate me. As of today, I am a free individual.” Free from what? +3 Oh, did you finish the story? +3



Rank 10

“I don't know if that made sense, but… …Do you kind of get what I'm saying?” Yeah, I understand. 0 I still don't get it. 0



Other:

On March 3, players can go to the Naganaki Shrine to talk to Akinari's mother.

Middle-aged lady: “Um, by any chance is your name [Player Name]-kun?” Yes. 0 …And you are? 0

Mrs. Kamiki: “If you have time, could you sit here and talk about him with me?” Okay…: Talk* Umm, I'm a little busy…: Leave

Mrs. Kamiki: “I suppose… he wasn't able to finish the story…”* He did finish it. 0 I have the notebook. 0



Female Protagonist

If you choose to play as the female protagonist, you can start the Social Link after August 8. Like with the male protagonist, the player must first reach Rank 4 in Academics, as well as reach Rank 3 in their Hanged Man Social Link. On any Sunday after, speak with him in Naganaki Shrine to find out that a creature with red eyes stole his fountain pen. Talk to Koromaru once they joins SEES on August 8 to receive the Pen. Talking to Akinari again will start the Social Link.

The affection points below assume that you have a Persona of the Sun arcana with you.

Rank 1

“Can you understand how I feel?” Kind of… 0 No, I can't. 0



Rank 2

“You're… not like the others.” What do you mean? +3 You think so? +3

“Dying isn't so unusual, is it? What is there to gain by staying in this world for a long time, anyway?” You may be right. +3 I don't think that way. +3 I never gave it thought… +3



Rank 3

“…Why is this only happening to me?” I don't know. +3 God's whims, maybe? 0 It's not just you. 0

“When I'm alone… it feels like it could end at any second.” Talking makes it hurt worse. +3 Don't torment yourself… 0



Rank 4

“…Do you read many books?” I love reading! +3 I hate books. 0 Depends on the books. 0

“…Do you read books all the way to the end?” Not if it's boring. +3 Of course. 0



Rank 5

“…I guess my condition won't improve if I keep taking chances, though.” Don't push yourself! +3 You should go home and rest. 0



Rank 6

“Hey, how do you feel about a pink alligator?” That sounds wonderful. +3 That's impossible. 0 What, out of the blue? 0

“But, anyway… How does the story sound to you?” Sounds interesting. +3 It sounds boring… 0 I need to hear more. 0



Rank 7

“…That's as far as I've written. I haven't decided on an ending.” It's a touching story. +3 It's a gloomy story. +3 It's a common story. 0



Rank 8

> Akinari is having trouble breathing. Stay at his side +3 Try to encourage him +3

“It's not going to fix me anyway, right? …It just helps for the pain and… …spasming…” That's reckless… +3 Why!? +3



Rank 9

“So… I'd like you to congratulate me. As of today, I am a free individual.” Free from what? +3 You finished the story? +3



Rank 10

“I don't know if that made sense, but… …Do you kind of get what I'm saying?” I get it. 0 I don't understand… 0



Other:

On March 3, players can go to the Naganaki Shrine to talk to Akinari's mother.

Middle-aged lady: “Um, by any chance is your name [Player Name]-kun?” Yes. 0 …And you are? 0

Mrs. Kamiki: “If you have time, could you sit here and talk about him with me?” Okay…: Talk* Umm, I'm a little busy…: Leave

Mrs. Kamiki: “I suppose… he wasn't able to finish the story…”* He did finish it. 0 I have the notebook. 0



That’s all for our guide on Persona 3 Portable’s Sun Social Link, Akinari Kamiki. Persona 3 Portable is available on PC. For more gaming news from us, you can check out our gaming news articles.