Here is the Emperor Social Link Guide for Hidetoshi Odagiri and the Student Council in Persona 3 Reload. This includes the answers for Social Link events with Hidetoshi Odagiri, available days, and more.

The Emperor Social Link in Persona 3 Reload is advanced by going to the Student Council room, located on the second floor of Gekkoukan High School. Most of the time, you would have to interact with the door of the Student Council room instead of Hidetoshi Odagiri himself, with the Social Link indicator pointing into the door.

Hidetoshi Odagiri is available on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays.

The Student Council Social Link becomes available on April 27 when Mitsuru Kirijo notifies the protagonist that she signed him up for the Student Council.

Go to the Faculty Office to begin the Emperor Social Link.

As with any of the other Social Links, having a Persona of the Emperor Arcana in your stock will increase each interaction by one point and will speed up the progress of the Social Link.

The protagonist will receive a Lighter from Hidetoshi Odagiri when the Emperor Social Link reaches Rank 10. This item unlocks the fusion of Odin.

Hidetoshi Odagiri Dialogue Answers

Here are all of the dialogue options and answers for Hidetoshi Odagiri in Persona 3 Reload.

Dialogue options in bold are the best options. If none of the options are bold, then any of the choices will do. Again, a friendly reminder to have a Persona of the Emperor Arcana when you spend time with Odagiri.

Beware of slight spoilers.

Rank 1

Since this is the first rank, any option will do.

Rank 2

Some students think the school uniform should be abolished, and they're gathering supporters. They've got a point. Sounds like nonsense.



Rank 3

What!? You can't decide something like that without talking to the president first! What happened? No need to fight.



Rank 4

This guy looks like he's about to hit Odagiri! Knock it off! ……

What is it? Did you need something from me? You went a little overboard. Looks like you're hard at work.



Rank 5

…Bunch of neanderthals. They're the worst. You shouldn't accuse everyone.



Rank 6

It's nice not having those hyenas around. You're not going home yet? “It's nice”?

So as you can see, we can't exactly hold a meeting right now. You can leave if you want. But I just got here… I think I'll stick around.



Rank 7

About the smoker's punishment, I mean. It seems reasonable. It seems too harsh.



Rank 8

…So, you heard all that. It wasn't me. You stood up for me?



Rank 9

I rambled on about rules and fairness, but all I really proved that I was desperate for power. Don't blame yourself. What matters is you realized it.



Rank 10

So, how did I do? What'd everyone think? Not too shabby. You were great.

That's why you should be the one to have it. I'll cherish it. I guess I'll take it.



Persona 3 Reload is now available on Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, and Steam. Only digital versions are available for Xbox, Windows, and Steam.