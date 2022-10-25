Persona 5 Royal – Kamoshida Palace Will Seed Locations

Kamoshida’s Palace, dubbed the Castle of Lust, is the first Palace in Persona 5 Royal. Check out the location of all three Will Seeds here.

Collecting all Kamoshida Palace Will Seeds, or Lust Seeds, will transform the three items into the Crystal of Lust. Equipping this accessory gives the character the healing skill Diarama.

Bringing the Crystal of Lust to Jose will turn it into the Ring of Lust, which will give the following skill:

Champion’s Cup (10 SP): Restores medium amount of HP and increases Attack for one ally for 3 turns.

If you missed any Will Seeds and Kamoshida’s Palace is no longer available, you can purchase a spare Will Seed from Jose for the high price of 400 flowers.

Kamoshida Palace Will Seed Locations

Red Lust Seed

The first ever Will Seed in the game is the Red Lust Seed. This is a scripted encounter and is quite impossible to miss. It’s found in the East Building Annex area of Kamoshida’s Palace, right after you scoot around and above the distorted Gymnasium part of the school. The game forces you to face towards the gap that you have to zip over. Simply open the door and claim your first Will Seed.

Blue Lust Seed

This can be found after the Roof section of the Palace. After zipping up from the maze-like roof with multiple Shadows on it, go into the first window. Instead of jumping down the platform which you land on, go left on top of the boxes and into the vent. Follow this path, and a couple of ziplines up after, you’ll be met with another window with the Will Seed inside. Go in and claim the Blue Lust Seed.

Green Lust Seed

This one is a little easy to miss. In the Central Tower area of Kamoshida’s Palace, taking the elevator down will take you to a small hallway. First, go through the huge painting in front of you, which will bring you back to the “main” area of the Castle. Upon exiting the painting, immediately head right and pull one of the Minotaur head switches.

Go back to the tight hallway through the massive Kamoshida painting. The other elevator should be working now, which will take you to a location only marked as “???”.

There is only one way to proceed in this small area – forward. There is a fairly strong enemy guarding the door, so make sure your party’s ready for an encounter. This will unmask itself as Mara, which Resists all attacks except Physical. It will also target Panther for… creepy reasons.

After beating the Shadow, take Kamoshida’s final Will Seed.