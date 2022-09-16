Pete Carroll passes along Jamal Adams’ message to the Seattle Seahawks

When Jamal Adams went down with what would eventually be diagnosed as a season-ending torn quad tendon in the second quarter, it put a damper on the Seattle Seahawks’ Week 1 game against Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos. Sure, the team still pulled out a win behind Geno Smith, who was the feel-good story of the weekend, but losing a three-time Pro Bowler and a one-time All-Pro performer one week into the regular season, especially after signing a massive extension the year prior, felt like a cruel twist of fate from the football gods.

It would be understandable for members of the Seahawks’ locker room to feel melancholy at the end of what could be their best win of the season, but one person in high spirits is Adams, who had Pete Carroll pass along his feelings to both the team and the fans at home as per Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times:

It was really good. He had a chance to speak to the whole crew, and he’s just such a heartfelt guy, and he just laid it out, just told the guys what he was thinking and how much he enjoyed (the win), how grateful he was about the win. And they’re trying to haul them out of the stadium, he went up in the box or something, just watched the finish of it and was going crazy about the end and the way the defense played and all that. So it was great to reconnect for everybody.

Welp, there you go – if Adams is able to keep his head up, his friends and teammates should be able to do the same.

Jamal Adams was escorted out in a wheelchair to the end of Seahawks practice today and spoke to the team before he goes to have surgery in a few days. Pete Carroll called his talk heartfelt: pic.twitter.com/LD5WjJuUSC — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) September 16, 2022