Seahawks star Jamal Adams set to undergo season-ending surgery after Week 1 injury

Seattle Seahawks star safety Jamal Adams went down in Week 1 with a leg injury and did not return to the game. After attempting to sack Russell Wilson on Monday night, Adams came up lame and was removed from the game. On Thursday, NFL insider Ian Rapoport revealed that Adams is set to undergo season-ending surgery after being diagnosed with a torn quad tendon.

Sources: #Seahawks star S Jamal Adams will have season-ending surgery to repair his torn quad tendon suffered against the #Broncos, his 2022 over as he’s headed to IR. Adams is still talking to doctors about the timing of the procedure, as well as who performs it. pic.twitter.com/z6b7K8iCZx — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 15, 2022

Adams was placed on IR on Thursday in what is a devastating blow to the Seahawks’ secondary. The star safety will meet with doctors to discuss the best course of action regarding the surgery, including when the procedure will take place and who will operate on him.

Adams was seen visibly frustrated after sustaining the injury on Monday. The safety was on the sideline, clearly in pain, while team doctors attended to the injury. He was seen getting carted to the locker room shortly after.

The Seahawks were hoping that Adams would be able to suit up again in 2022, but after undergoing tests on the injury, the team’s worst fears were confirmed. Now, Adams will focus on recovery and getting back on the field for the 2023 NFL season.

Adams was acquired by the Seahawks in a trade with the New York Jets during the summer of 2020. The Seahawks sent multiple quality draft picks to New York in exchange for Adams. Since joining the Seahawks, the 26-year-old has featured in 25 games, recording 173 tackles, 9 pass defenses, 9.5 sacks, and 17 QB hits. He has yet to record an interception since the trade.

With Jamal Adams out of the mix for the Seahawks, backup safety Josh Jones is expected to enter the starting lineup. The Seahawks have been impressed by Jones since he joined the team last season, and have high expectations for him as a replacement for Adams for the remainder of the 2022 NFL season.