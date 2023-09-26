Pete Davidson and Madelyn Cline were trying to keep their relationship “under wraps” before it was recently revealed that the two are now dating. Last week, a source revealed that the two are together and literally wearing baseball caps in order to conceal their identities after hanging out.

“Pete and Madelyn are dating. They spent the night together at the Beverly Hills Hotel and then had breakfast together there the next morning,” a source shared with Us Weekly. “They were really low-key and kept things casual, wearing baseball hats.”

Another source recently revealed that they wanted to keep it that way because “they assumed there would be a whole frenzy surrounding their relationship.”

According to the source, the two have “spent a lot of time together and have built a strong bond in a short period of time.”

As for Davdson's dating life, it is constantly a hot topic as he has been linked to Ariana Grande, Kim Kardashian, Emily Ratajkowski, to name a few.

The news comes after Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders ended their nearly one-year relationship. The two met while filming “Bodies Bodies Bodies” but seemingly ended with no hard feelings.

“There’s no bad blood or any hard feelings between them,” an insider told the publication about the former couple's breakup. “Their relationship had simply run its course and they decided they just wanted different things.”

Back in 2021, the “Bupkis” actor said that he is very honest with his relationships when seeking out a new partner.

“Off the top, I’m like, ‘Hey, I’m nuts. Here’s all my issues. Here’s what I do. Here’s the therapists. This is what happens,'” he revealed on The Breakfast Club. “And that can either be a lot for someone … or they could be like, ‘Cool, that was really refreshingly honest.’ Or sometimes it can be a little intense and weird and people can handle that stuff.”

While he understands his position in the spotlight puts his dating choices in the forefront, the actor is not fond of it being front page news.

“I’m in my 20s and I’ve dated people. And for some reason, that’s very crazy and interesting to people. I don’t think it’s interesting,” Pete Davidson said on the “Real Ones With Jon Bernthal” podcast. “I’ve been in show business for, like, half my life almost — for 14 or 15 years and on a national TV show. In 12 years, I’ve dated 10 people. I don’t think that’s that crazy, but to some people, that’s very interesting. That became all anyone would talk about.”