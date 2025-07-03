Tony Parker has gone toe-to-toe with some of the fiercest competitors in basketball history, but only one of them learned a new language just to mess with him during the Playoffs, FadeAwayWorld reports. That man was Kobe Bryant.

The Spurs icon stopped by Kai Cenat’s “30 Days of Summer” Twitch marathon and gave the AMP crew a personal tour of his extravagant Texas estate. While showing off everything from his private basketball courts to a 6,000-square-foot gym, Parker brought the group into his hidden “Champions Room,” where he stores his All-Star jerseys, championship rings, and his 2007 Finals MVP trophy. But what came next was a story that left everyone speechless.

Tony Parker tells AMP that Kobe Bryant learned French just to talk trash 😂🐐 “It was some crazy shit” pic.twitter.com/RmKevdV10y — Goaty 🐐 (@goaty) July 1, 2025 Expand Tweet

Parker revealed that during one of their high-stakes postseason battles, Bryant began trash-talking him in fluent French.

“He started to trash-talk me in French during the Playoffs,” Parker said, smiling at the memory. “He learned the language to trash-talk me. Because you know, Kobe used to guard me. They put Kobe on me all the time. And he would start talking in French, I was like, ‘Wow!’”

Cenat and his crew lit up in disbelief. “He learned the language just to talk sh**?” Cenat asked.

Parker didn’t deny it. “It didn’t work, but mad respect that he learned the language.”

As for what Kobe actually said? Parker kept that to himself. “Nah! I’m not gonna say it. It’s crazy stuff.”

Cenat, Chicken, and Championship Stories

The Kobe tale was just one part of a much bigger streaming moment. The AMP crew kicked off their month-long broadcast inside Parker’s mansion, complete with a full Nando’s restaurant built on-site for the event. The British chicken chain recreated its famous experience for the stream, complete with sauce stations, flame-grilled chicken, and a menu packed with UK and US favorites.

Throughout July, fans can catch the AMP squad on Twitch, streaming from one of the most impressive basketball homes in the country. With legendary guests like Tony Parker and stories involving Kobe Bryant’s unparalleled commitment to winning, the summer stream is already delivering on every level.

Tony Parker and Bryant faced each other 60 times. The Spurs guard had the edge in regular season matchups 26 to 12, but when the lights got brighter in the Playoffs, Kobe flipped the script, winning 14 of 22 meetings. In typical Bryant fashion, he saved his sharpest weapons, including foreign-language trash talk, for when it mattered most.