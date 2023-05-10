Michelle Yeoh ran into her co-star Pete Davidson at the Met Gala 2023 on May 1st. They’re both going to be featured in the film Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, which comes to theaters June 9th. Only, Yeoh didn’t recognize Davidson, per E! News.

Michelle Yeoh shared her unforgettable experience on May 10th, “[Pete] was very sweet. He actually came up and said, ‘We were in the same movie.'” Yeoh responded to him saying, “Okay, who’s that?” She didn’t recognize her Transformers co-star, “I’m so bad,” she said.

Fortunately, Pete Davidson wasn’t offended. Perhaps this was because it was that they weren’t recorded during the same time. Their CGI characters, Mirage (Davidson) and Airazor (Yeoh) probably didn’t require the voice actors on the same schedule. Yeoh added, “He was very charming.” Davidson took the flub in stride.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts with its June 9th release date, copies the trend of the previous films that came out on the same date in the years prior. This excludes the first Transformers and Bumblebee.

A producer of Rise of the Beasts explained a bit about the upcoming film, “We debated a lot about it in live action, and it just was financially impossible to do, which is, the origin story of young Megatron and young Optimus [Prime]. If you know the origin, they started as friends, and over time things devolved for them and they ended up on two sides. So we’re telling the young Optimus and the young Megatron story. We really are telling the origin story of all Transformers, both what they were at the beginning of it, to how they grow, to how they grow apart.”

Watch Rise of the Beasts on June 9th.