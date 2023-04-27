Steven Caple Jr.’s upcoming Transformers flick, Rise of the Beasts, dropped a new trailer ahead of its summer release date. Here’s everything you need to know about the seventh installment in the series.

Release date

Rise of the Beasts follows the same trend as the rest of the series (with the exception of the first Transformers and Bumblebee) with a June 9 release date. The second through fifth installments all had June release dates as well.

Cast

Anthony Ramos stars as Noah Diaz, an ex-military man from Brooklyn just trying to provide for his family. Dominique Fishback; Lauren Vélez; and Tobe Nwigwe also star as human characters. In terms of the Transformers, Peter Cullen; Pete Davidson; Liza Koshy; Cristo Fernández; John DiMaggio; Ron Pearlman; Michelle Yeoh; David Sobolov; Tongayi Chirisa all play some type of Transformer. Peter Dinklage is also set to appear as Scourge — a Terrorcon.

New trailer

A new trailer has been released for Rise of the Beasts today and puts a lot of Transformers on full display.

“Unicron is coming,” says one of the Transformers to Optimus Prime (Cullen). It’s a stark warning and sets the stage for the stakes of this film. The film’s set in 1994 and we see Noah as he discovers the Transformers for the first time. For as dire as the situation is, there’s still some lighthearted humor — namely from Ramos — as he teams up with the robots to save the world. The end of the trailer shows an Endgame-like final battle as hundreds fight on a battlefield.

The biggest tease, however, comes at the very end when one of the Transformers hands over the “keys” to Noah. I guess that means Anthony Ramos will be suiting up.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will be released on June 9.