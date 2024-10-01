Pete Rose's net worth in 2024 is $3 million. Rose is the MLB's all-time leader in hits, was a three-time World Series champion, and a World Series MVP, but he had a lifetime of controversy in baseball. Rose passed away on September 30, 2024. Let's look at Pete Rose's net worth in 2024 at the time of his death.

What is Pete Rose's net worth in 2024?: $3 million (estimate)

Pete Rose's net worth in 2024 sits at about $3 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Pete Rose was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on April 14, 1941. He was a stellar two-sport athlete, starring in both football and baseball in high school. Rose's high school career was rocky, as he got held back a year for poor grades. The school allowed him to take summer school to avoid it, but Rose played baseball all summer to chase his dream of becoming a professional.

Rose, a year younger than his peers, played amateur baseball in his senior year of high school. The move helped him sign a contract with the Cincinnati Reds after graduation.

Pete Rose's early professional baseball career

Rose made his major league debut on April 8, 1963, against the Pittsburgh Pirates at legendary Crosley Field. Rose started his career going 0-for-11, which was not a precursor to the player he would become. He broke the seal on April 13 with a triple against the Pirates and hit .273 the rest of the way to win the National League Rookie of the Year award.

He entered the United States Army Reserves after the 1963 season and went to Fort Knox for six months of active duty. Rose became a platoon guide for most of his tenure but became a company cook. He would come in early during the summers to leave early enough to attend home games. Johnny Bench also served in the unit.

Rose went through a difficult stretch early in his career, which led him to go to the Venezuelan Winter League to find his game. The plan worked, as he returned the following year to lead the league in hits and at-bats, finishing sixth in NL MVP voting. It was the first of 10 seasons where he had 200-plus hits, and the first of nine-consecutive seasons batting over .300.

Rose won his only MVP award in 1973. He batted .338 with 230 hits, leading the Big Red Machine to the National League Championship Series. The Reds lost that season to the New York Mets, but Rose won two World Series with his hometown team in 1975 and 1976.

Pete Rose joins the Philadelphia Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies gave Rose the richest contract in team sports history when they signed him to a four-year, $3.2 million deal prior to the 1979 season. The Phillies were the top team in the National League before Rose joined but missed the playoffs in his first season in the years before the advent of the Wild Card.

However, the Phillie won the World Series in his second season. Rose joined the Montreal Expos for the 1984 season and became the second 4,000-hit player in MLB history.

Rose returned to the Reds in 1984 to end his career and broke Ty Cobb's hit record with his 4,192nd hit on September 11, 1985. He finished his career with 4,256 hits.

Pete Rose's managerial career

Rose retired as a player but joined the Reds as a manager until August 24, 1989. He had a career record of 426-388, which finished fifth in Reds history for managerial wins. The Reds couldn't get over the hump though, finishing second in the National League West in four-consecutive seasons.

Rose's first controversy as a manager was when he pushed umpire Dave Pallone. There was a 15-minute delay in play, and the MLB announced shortly after the game that Rose received a 30-day suspension. It is the longest suspension given to a manager in MLB history.

Pete Rose controversies

Rose is best known for his gambling controversies. There were many reports about Rose betting on baseball, but he denied those claims. He said he bets on football, basketball, and horse racing but never baseball. It was later found that Rose bet on 52 Reds games in 1987, with a minimum of $10,000 per day. Rose received a lifetime ban from the league for those findings.

Rose has been in other controversies, mostly tax evasion in the 1990s. He received a five-month sentence in a minimum-security prison camp and had to pay back $366,041 in taxes. He also had to perform 1,000 hours of community service.

Rose's ineligibility was a hot topic for years after it happened as the MLB's leader in hits wasn't given a spot in the Hall of Fame. Fans were split on the issue and the cause of many arguments.

Nevertheless, this is all we know about Pete Rose‘s net worth in 2024 at the time of his death.