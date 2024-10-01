The death of Pete Rose has sent shockwaves across Major League Baseball, and as expected, the tributes have started to pour in. Hall of Famer Wade Boggs added his thoughts in a post via X on Monday night.

“Words can’t describe how I feel right now,” he wrote. “My idol and friend growing up wanting to be Pete Rose you’ll be dearly missed my friend RIP my Brother.”

Rose passed away Monday at his home in Las Vegas, his agent confirmed to TMZ. He was 83.

Boggs and Rose were never teammates, but their careers overlapped between 1982 when Boggs broke into the Major Leagues with the Boston Red Sox and 1986 when Rose retired at age 45.

Rose won three World Series in his career — two with the Cincinnati Reds in 1975 and 1976, and one with the Philadelphia Phillies in 1980. He retired as baseball's all-time leader in hits, at bats, and games played before earning a lifetime ban in 1989 amid gambling allegations. That rendered him ineligible for the Hall of Fame. Fans and media have debated his Cooperstown inclusion ever since.

Through his retirement, he has consistently clashed with Major League Baseball as he's lobbied for reinstatement. Most recently, commissioner Rob Manfred denied his 2022 request, deferring Hall of Fame discussion to the Veteran's Committee.

Reds and Phillies release statements to remember Pete Rose

In 24 Major League seasons, Rose played 23-and-a-half with either the Reds or Phillies. Both organizations released statements on Monday mourning his death.

“Our hearts are deeply saddened by the news of Pete’s passing,” Reds owner Bob Castellini said. “He was one of the fiercest competitors the game has ever seen, and every team he played for was better because of him. Pete was a Red through and through. No one loved the game more than Pete and no one loved Pete more than Reds country. We must never forget what he accomplished.”

In addition to the categories Rose is already the all-time leader in, he is also the Reds' career leader in runs scored, total bases, doubles, singles, and offensive bWAR.

He spent five years with the Phillies, spanning his late 30s and early 40s, still performing like an All-Star despite his age. Rose recorded 826 hits in that time and hit .291 overall.

“The Phillies are saddened to learn of Pete Rose’s passing,” the team said in a statement. “He will always be remembered for his grit and hustle, for playing na integral role in bringing the team its first World Series championship.”