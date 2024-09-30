It’s a sad day for Major League Baseball as legendary hitter Pete Rose has died at the age of 83. His agent, Ryan Fiterman, confirmed the news to TMZ while noting that “the family is asking for privacy at this time.”

Rose, who holds MLB's all-time record for hits, also leads in at-bats, plate appearances, and games played.

During his career, he played for the Cincinnati Reds in two stints, as well as the Montreal Expos and Philadelphia Phillies. He earned three World Series rings while also winning numerous personal accolades including three batting champion awards, the Roberto Clemente Award, two Gold Glove awards, and 17 MLB All-Star Game appearances.

Rose then embarked on a managerial career, managing the Reds from 1984 (serving as player-manager for two years, replacing Vern Rapp) through 1989, retiring as a player in 1986.

However, Rose's legacy was clouded by controversy when he was accused of betting on baseball games, including those involving the Reds. This led to his permanent ineligibility for the Baseball Hall of Fame, despite what would have been an otherwise undeniable case for induction.

He was inducted into the Reds Hall of Fame in 2016, and many artifacts from his career are on display in Cooperstown despite his continued ineligibility to be inducted.

Pete Rose enjoyed a storied MLB career with multiple championships and awards

Born in Cincinnati in 1941, Pete Rose excelled in both baseball and football at Western Hills High School. His standout performance in baseball, particularly a remarkable .626 batting average while playing for the Class AA team in the Dayton Amateur League, caught the attention of scouts.

This led to Rose signing a professional contract with his hometown team, the Cincinnati Reds, setting the stage for one of the most storied careers in Major League Baseball. Eventually powering his way to the top of several statistical achievements that stand to this day, Rose earned a nine-minute standing ovation when he broke Ty Cobb's all-time hits record on September 11, 1985.

He eventually admitted to betting on baseball games

However, the shadow of controversy loomed over Pete Rose's career following his ban in 1989 by then-MLB commissioner Bart Giamatti. The ban stemmed from allegations that Rose had bet on the Reds while managing the team.

After years of denial, he ultimately came clean by admitting to the accusations and acknowledging the impact of his actions on his legacy during a 2003 interview with Charles Gibson of ABC News.

“I bet on baseball in 1987 and 1988,” he explained. “That was my mistake, not coming clean a lot earlier.”

“People have to understand I wish this would have never happened,” he continued. “But I can't change it, it's happened. And sitting here in my position, you're just looking for a second chance.”

Pete Rose married his first wife, Karolyn Englehardt, in 1964, and they had two children together, Fawn and Pete Rose Jr., before divorcing in 1980. He later married his second wife, Carol J. Woliung, with whom he had two more children, Tyler and Cara, but they divorced in 2011.

Rose also gained attention for his highly publicized open relationship with Playboy model Kiana Kim.